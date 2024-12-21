Florida
2026 4-star SF Jaxon Richardson Talks Recruitment, Player Comparison
The No. 31 ranked player in the nation, No. 12 ranked small forward, and No. 5 overall player in the state of Florida in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports, had an exclusive interview with High School on SI at the City of Palms Classic.
City of Palms Classic Day 2: Top Teams Shine, Upsets and Elite Performances Dominate Action
Day 2 of the 51st City of Palms Classic featured top-ranked teams like Montverde Academy and Columbus, thrilling games, and elite talent, including standout performances from Cameron Boozer, CJ Ingram, and Jalen Montonati.
Top 25 Florida high school boys basketball rankings (12/19/2024): Montverde Academy, Columbus locked at the top
The Eagles and Explorers remain the top two boys basketball programs out of the Sunshine State; Miami Northwestern, Hialeah Educational Academy, Sarasota and Windermere enter this week's rankings
5-Star WR Dallas Wilson Seeks Release from Oregon, Eyes Florida Gators Commitment
5-star WR Dallas Wilson, one of the nation’s top Class of 2025 prospects, has asked Oregon for a release to sign with Florida. The 6-foot-3 Tampa Bay Tech star boasts elite size, hands, and NFL potential, making him a major addition for the Gators.
City of Palms Classic Day 1: Top Teams, Elite Talent Shines in Nation's Premier High School Basketball Showcase
The 51st Annual City of Palms Classic tipped off with top-ranked teams and elite players like Jalen Montonati and Dante Allen making waves. Discover key results, MVPs, and standout performances from Day 1 of the premier high school basketball showcase.