Columbus Explorers guard Jaxon Richardson (5) does a 360 dunk over a teammate during the 50th annual City of Palms Classic dunk contest at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.
2026 4-star SF Jaxon Richardson Talks Recruitment, Player Comparison

Ross Van De Griek
The No. 31 ranked player in the nation, No. 12 ranked small forward, and No. 5 overall player in the state of Florida in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports, had an exclusive interview with High School on SI at the City of Palms Classic.

Ross Van De Griek
The Columbus Explorers defeat the Grayson Rams in a City of Palms Classic quarterfinal game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.
City of Palms Classic Day 3: Top Nationally Ranked Teams Highlight Action Heading Into Saturday

IMG Academy, and Columbus once again lead the charge heading into the final day of action

Ross Van De Griek
2026 3-star PF Cody Peck Talks Recruitment, Player Comparison

No. 20 overall player in the state of Florida of the Class of 2026 speaks at City of Palms

Ross Van De Griek
Owasso (Oklahoma) star Jalen Montonati talked with High School On SI following his team's appearance in the City of Palms on Saturday.
2026 5-star SF Jalen Montonati Talks Recruitment, Player Comparison

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – Owasso (Oklahoma) 6-7 junior small forward Jalen Montonati had one of the most efficient outings of the tournament on Friday night against

Ross Van De Griek
Mike Brown Jr. was in action at the City of Palms Classic before spending a few minutes with High School On SI.
5-star PG Mikel Brown Jr. Talks Recruitment, Player Comparison

The nation's No. 7 player and No. 2 point guard spoke at the City of Palms.

Ross Van De Griek
First Baptist Academy Lions quarterback Brady Quinn (8) scrambles while looking for a receiver during the second quarter of a game against the Port Charlotte Pirates at First Baptist Academy in Naples on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.
Vote: Who Was The Top Freshman Football Player In Florida Of 2024?

We’ve picked out 13 freshman football players in Florida that stood out this past 2024 season

Andy Villamarzo
Teddy Bridgewater Receiving Coaching Overtures From College, NFL Teams

The Miami Northwestern head coach posted on X Friday morning that multiple HBCU programs and NFL teams have offered him a job

Andy Villamarzo
DJ (left) and Dawson Jacobs at Tennessee
Inside recruitment with 2027 Georgia 5-star DE DJ Jacobs

Georgia 5-star 2027 DE DJ Jacobs covers recruiting process.

Ryan Wright
American Heritage running back Byron Louis rushed for more than 1,700 yards for the Class 4A state champion Patriots.
Vote: Who Should Be the South Florida Running Back of the Year?

Now that the 2024 football season has come to a close, and the state championship have been crowned, it’s time to recognize the top performers. High School on

Joe Frisaro
Ryan Burton of St. Joe Regional (NJ) has his arm raised in victory after defeating Louis Cerchio of Delbarton in the 175 lbs final at NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships in Atlantic City on March 2, 2024. He is ranked No. 1 in our national rankings at 175.
2024-25 National High School Wrestling Rankings (12/20/2024)

The Christmas break brings no rest for the wrestling world as top high school tournaments unfold nationwide which will impact our National High School Wrestling Rankings.

Billy Buckheit
Columbus Explorers forward Cameron Boozer (12) and Archbishop Ryan Raiders forward Jaden Murray (22) chase the ball during the third quarter of a game during the 50th annual City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.
City of Palms Classic Day 2: Top Teams Shine, Upsets and Elite Performances Dominate Action

Day 2 of the 51st City of Palms Classic featured top-ranked teams like Montverde Academy and Columbus, thrilling games, and elite talent, including standout performances from Cameron Boozer, CJ Ingram, and Jalen Montonati.

Ross Van De Griek
River Ridge's Jacob Yeager is averaging 29.3 points per game this season through five games.
Vote: Who has been the North Suncoast high school basketball MVP so far in 2024-25?

We’ve picked out 10 basketball players in Florida’s North Suncoast that have stood out this season

Chris Bernhardt
Ex-Marine and former Atlantic High School assistant coach, Saul Rodriguez, has been named the Sharks' new varsity coach.
Atlantic High School football turns to ex-Marine to lead the Sharks

Former assistant coach Saul Rodriguez returns to Volusia County school.

Jeff Gardenour
Kaden Henderson at FSU with head coach Mike Norvell.
Florida 2027 4-star LB Kaden Henderson covers recruiting visits

Kaden Henderson is a 4-star beast roaming Florida gridirons.

Ryan Wright
SBLive Florida 2024 All-North Suncoast Football Team

DJ Pickett takes home Player of the Year honors in his final season as a Bulldog

Andy Villamarzo
The Montverde Academy Eagles compete against the Archbishop Carroll Patriots in the first round of the 51st annual City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. Montverde Academy won 96-77.
Top 25 Florida high school boys basketball rankings (12/19/2024): Montverde Academy, Columbus locked at the top

The Eagles and Explorers remain the top two boys basketball programs out of the Sunshine State; Miami Northwestern, Hialeah Educational Academy, Sarasota and Windermere enter this week's rankings

Andy Villamarzo
What Would The 2024 FHSAA Football State Championships looked like with the Championship Division?

The Championship Division was voted on and passed to take into effect starting with the 2026-2027 season, but we take a quick dive into what that might've looked like this past 2024 campaign

Andy Villamarzo
Chiefland Indians head coach Adam Gore coaches from the sidelines in the first half. The Keystone Heights Indians hosted the Chiefland Indians at Keystone Heights High School in Keystone Heights, FL on Friday, October 18, 2024. Chiefland lead 41-0 at the half. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]
Five Notable Florida High School Football Head Coaching Changes Since The 2024 Season Ended

We highlight five high school football programs from the Sunshine State that have already seen changes and made the postseason in 2024

Andy Villamarzo
Tampa Bay Tech 5-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson has requested a release from his financial affidavit with Oregon.
5-Star WR Dallas Wilson Seeks Release from Oregon, Eyes Florida Gators Commitment

5-star WR Dallas Wilson, one of the nation’s top Class of 2025 prospects, has asked Oregon for a release to sign with Florida. The 6-foot-3 Tampa Bay Tech star boasts elite size, hands, and NFL potential, making him a major addition for the Gators.

Andy Villamarzo
The Montverde Academy Eagles compete against the Archbishop Carroll Patriots in the first round of the 51st annual City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. Montverde Academy won 96-77.
City of Palms Classic Day 1: Top Teams, Elite Talent Shines in Nation's Premier High School Basketball Showcase

The 51st Annual City of Palms Classic tipped off with top-ranked teams and elite players like Jalen Montonati and Dante Allen making waves. Discover key results, MVPs, and standout performances from Day 1 of the premier high school basketball showcase.

Ross Van De Griek
RB Connor Mathews breaks away as he runs the ball during the Niceville South Sumter football game at Niceville.
Vote: Florida Panhandle high school football player of the year (12/18/2024)

We have chosen 16 players as nominees for the Florida panhandle high school football player of the year

Reed Green
Niceville QB Johnny Lewis Jr breaks a tackle down the sideline for a big gain during the Choctaw Niceville football game at Choctaw.
Vote: Florida Panhandle high school football offensive player of the year (12/18/2024)

We have eight nominees for the Florida panhandle high school football offensive player of the year

Reed Green
Makael Williams (20) carries the ball during the Pace vs Catholic football game at Pensacola Catholic High School on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
Vote: Florida Panhandle high school running back of the year (12/18/2024)

We have chosen eight nominees for the Florida panhandle running back

Reed Green
Westtown (Pa.) played Montverde Academy in the 2023 Geico Nationals at Suncoast Arena in Fort Myers on Friday, March 31. Img 1110
Top 25 Florida high school girls basketball rankings (12/18/2024): Montverde Academy begins at No. 1

We switch over from the gridiron to the hardwood as it's high school basketball time throughout the country and there's plenty of great hoop action going on in

Andy Villamarzo
Notre Dame-Green Pond's Connor Smalley works from the top in a match against Wilson on Dec. 17. The Warriors entered this week's Top 30 at No. 27.
Top 30 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings (12/18/2024)

Wyoming Seminary tops Faith Christian in a dual meet to return to No. 1; Notre Dame-Green Pond (PA) enters the rankings after a win over No. 9 Malvern Prep.

Billy Buckheit
