Vernell Brown III announces commitment date; Florida, FSU, Miami, Ohio State in final 4
Another one of Florida's top prospects of the 2025 class has decided on an exact date on when he will announce his commitment.
Vernell Brown III, a 2025 5-star wide receiver, per On3's Hayes Fawcett on Tuesday evening will announce which university he will be committing to on July 21st.
The Jones High School wide receiver's final four schools he’s considering playing at on the next level are Florida, Florida State, Miami (FL) and Ohio State.
Last season for the Fighting Tigers’, Brown III hauled in 70 passes for 1,363 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also scored four times via special teams for Jones.
Among his other notable offers he had before announcing his top four back in May 14th was Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, UCF and USC.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Brown III as a prospect.
"Dynamic athlete with elite short-area quickness and explosive movement patterns. Has impacted the game in all three phases at the prep level and impressed at times as a defensive back, but ceiling appears to be highest as a slot receiver that can generate chunk plays with his run-after-catch capabilities. Eats on in-breaking routes as he creates separation by sinking his hips and then quickly driving towards soft spots in coverage. Likely never going to have a high success rate in true contested-catch situations given size, but plucks the football with confidence and doesn’t exactly shy away from contact. Projects as a potential game-breaker on Saturdays based on what he put on tape as a junior and the type of offensive weapon that playcallers can get creative with (screens, jet sweeps) given how he can make defenders miss both in tight quarters and the open field. Will add plenty of value as a return man."
Jones Fighting Tigers 2024 Schedule
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl