Former Catholic Memorial Football Standout Embracing New Role as Las Vegas Raiders' GM
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - As John Spytek stepped to the podium to speak on the opening day of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Tuesday, the first-year general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders took a moment to reflect upon his unique career journey from standout football player on the high school gridiron to the role of a thriving NFL executive.
Spytek, 44, was officially announced as Raiders' GM on Jan. 27, 2025.
As a standout high school football player for Catholic Memorial in the late 1990s, Spytek learned firsthand the blood, sweat and, tears it took to make a strong, inspired crusade for a championship.
Under the tutelage of long-time Memorial head coach Bill Young, a member of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the 6-foot-4 Spytek developed into a dominant, consistent two-way player (tight end/defensive end).
As a starter for three of his four seasons with the high-powered Crusaders, the 1999 Memorial graduate competed on memorable, standout teams that amassed a 30-4 overall record, including a state championship and two runner-up finishes. He fittingly earned all-league honors at both positions as a senior and went on to play 37 games at the collegiate level as an outside linebacker for the University of Michigan.
"They were the formative years of my life in high school football," said Spytek, in an interview with Milwaukee's CBS-TV58 reporter Lance Allan. "As I said in my introductory press conference, I'm forever grateful to coach Young. It's where I learned what winning looks like, what toughness looks like and that old school tough love. I wouldn't be standing here today if I hadn't made the decision to go to Catholic Memorial."
Spytek, who has 21 years of NFL front-office experience, including scouting stints with the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns, served the past nine seasons as assistant GM of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com