10 Georgia girls flag football pass rushers to watch in 2024
1. Natalie Sanders, Calvary Day
The rising senior was a beast on the defensive end for Calvary Day last season. Apart from leading all non-seniors in sacks with 36, she had 58 total tackles, 71 yards lost from those tackles and sacks, and also hauled in two interceptions.
2. Jadyn Williams, Southeast Bulloch
Williams was a dominant pass rusher last season as she finished with 26 sacks in 18 games played. She led her team in sacks and was second amongst all juniors, she also finished with 39 total tackles.
3. Saniyah Joseph, McDonough
The rising junior was a dominant defensive force last season for McDonough. McDonough’s defense was one of the best in the state with 12 shutouts and Joseph was a big part of that success. She led her team and all sophomores with 33 sacks. She was also second on her team with 63 total tackles.
4. Marcy Delgado, Wheeler County
Delgado had a major impact for Wheeler County’s defense in only 14 games played. She finished the season with 21 sacks (led her team and all juniors) and 54 tackles that led her team.
5. Addie Christenson, St. Anne-Pacelli
Christenson was a part of a three-headed pass rushing monster at St. Anne-Pacelli. In 23 games she finished with 18 sacks but what really helped her standout was her 10 interceptions.
6. Angelina Williams, Locust Grove
As a sophomore last season, Williams was a beast on the defensive end. She led her team in tackles with 61 and sacks with 25. Her 25 sacks were second in the state amongst all sophomores.
7. Saniya Smith, Grovetown
Smith was one of the few players to eclipse 20 sacks and on an even fewer list of sophomores to do so. Her 22 sacks made up over half of her team’s sacks last year and she was second on her team in tackles with 53.
8. Arianna Boone, Greenbrier
Boone had a phenomenal freshman season especially on the defensive end. She led all freshmen in the state with 17 sacks. She also helped contribute to Greenbrier’s elite defense with 32 total tackles and an interception.
9. Kimberly Moreno, Columbus
Columbus had an elite defense last year only giving up 3.4 points per game and Moreno was a huge part of the defense’s success. She was a dominant pass rusher and led her team with 20 sacks.
10. Kristiana Tisby, Southeast Bulloch
Southeast Bulloch was another elite defensive, only allowing three points per game. She is the second pass rusher on this list from Southeast Bulloch and deservedly so, with 19 sacks and 31 tackles as a sophomore in only 15 games.