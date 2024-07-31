10 Georgia girls flag football quarterbacks to watch in 2024
Serenity Hickman, Columbus
Hickman was outstanding in her junior season, throwing for 58 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. She also showed dual-threat capabilities with 545 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground and, for an extra filler, sprinkled in four receiving touchdowns. Hickman’s all-around talent is must see for her senior season.
Jaylin Schmitt, East Coweta
The rising senior has been a top tier quarterback for the last two seasons and her consistency may be her biggest attribute. In her junior season she threw for 3,155 yards and 48 touchdowns. In her sophomore season she threw for 3,297 yards and another 48 touchdowns. Although her yards barely went down in her junior season, she decreased her interceptions by 11 which was a big factor in their positive record and undefeated mark in region play.
Abby Briggs, Milton
The rising Junior made a big leap in her sophomore season, as she threw for 3,586 yards (third most in the state and most amongst sophomores) and 32 touchdowns. She led her team to an 18-7 record and looks to build off last year’s momentum.
Cameron Brock, South Forsyth
Brock is coming off a very impressive junior season. She threw for 2,714 yards and 35 touchdowns which was a big increase from her sophomore numbers. She was also very effective keeping the ball on the ground and was a reliable option with 720 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
Kenzie Horton, Greenbrier
Horton led her team to a 19-1 record with a stellar junior season. She threw for 2,492 yards but her calling card was her decision making and accuracy. She finished the year with 44 touchdowns and only six interceptions.
Mia James, Hebron Christian
The rising senior had one of the best touchdowns to interception ratio out of any quarterback last season with 37 touchdowns to only three interceptions. He has also shown that she is a true dual threat with over 1,000 yards and 19 touchdowns rushing touchdowns in the last two seasons.
Tamiyah Carter, St. Anne-Pacelli
The rising senior was arguably one of the most dangerous rushing threats at the quarterback position last season. She ran for over 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns, while also throwing for over 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns. She did so while leading her team to a 23-0 record.
Tamiya Washington, Groves
Washington was by far the best freshman quarterback last season. She was the only freshman QB to eclipse 1,500 passing yards (she finished with 2,153), the only freshman QB to eclipse 10 passing touchdowns (she finished with 19) and she only threw five interceptions.
Piper Patellis, Alpharetta
Patellis was amazing in her sophomore campaign as she threw for 2,503 yards and 42 touchdowns which was the most of any sophomore in the state last season. She did all this while keeping the turnovers down with only six interceptions.
Nina Dozier, McDonough
Dozier was a top tier dual threat last year in her junior season. She finished with almost 1,900 passing yards and an amazing completion percentage of 86%. She did all that while being a top ten rusher in the state with 1,185 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
