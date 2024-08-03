10 Georgia girls flag football receivers to watch in 2024
Alexandria Lofton, Columbus
Lofton led all receivers in the state last year with 1,621 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns. Last season she accounted for over half of her team’s receiving yards and played a pivotal role in her team’s success en route to a 20-1 record.
Makinzie Moody, Long County
The rising senior was the second leading receiver last season with 1,436 yards. She averaged 80 receiving yards per game and was a major factor in Long County’s high powered passing attack.
Hannah Daley, Blessed Trinity
Daley was the leading receiver amongst all sophomores in the state last season. Her 902 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns was a huge offensive boost for her team and helped lead Blessed Trinity to a 22-3 record.
Natalya Odom, Southeast Bulloch
As a sophomore, Odom put up some extremely impressive stats. She finished last season with 812 receiving yards and led arguably the best passing offensive in receiving touchdowns with 22.
Caroline Bryant, Marietta
Bryant hopes to have a senior year as good as her junior one. She was a touchdown catching beast, finishing the year with 19 receiving touchdowns and 985 yards.
Sinatra Vaughn, Towers
Vaughn was one of four players last season that will be returning to have eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards. In the run-heavy offense that Towers had, she was the bright spot in the passing game with team highs of 1,082 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
Addie Christenson, St. Anne-Pacelli
Christenson was hauling in touchdowns left and right in her junior season. Her 924 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns led her team and helped lead them to a 23-0 record.
Emma Little, Locust Grove
Little is another receiver who racked up big touchdown numbers in her junior year. She had the eight most receiving yards from a non-senior but the third most receiving touchdowns.
Alana Calhoun, Milton
Calhoun was second amongst sophomores last season with 898 receiving yards and third in touchdowns with 15. She was the driving force for her offensive’s passing game last season.
Natalie Sanders, Calvary Day
Sanders rounds out our list after an impressive junior season. Through multiple quarterback changes to the Calvary Day offense, she remained a steady presence. She led her team in the receiving category with 801 yards and 17 touchdowns. Her play on offense was a big part of Calvary Day’s 17-3 record.