15 Freshman Boys Basketball Players to Watch in South Georgia in 2024-25
With the 2024-25 Georgia boys high school basketball season rapidly approaching we wanted to introduce the state's newest crop of young stars with our list 15 freshman players to watch in South Georgia this season.
Chase Brown, St. Andrew’s
The 6-3 wing is very versatile where he can slide in and play multiple positions at a high level. The left-handed sharpshooter has a smooth inside-out game where he can finish above the rim as well as shooting from behind the arc. He’ll be an intriguing prospect to keep tabs on as the season rolls on.
Brycen Burns, Vidalia
The crafty scoring point guard out of Vidalia High School led his team offensively as an aggressive playmaker. Burns can showcase the ability to shoot from deep and be relentless in the attack at the rim.
Xavier Davies, Northside
The 5-9 point guard has a smooth handle as well as having the ability to play at different speeds. He has a smooth shooting stroke, and he can score on all three levels on the offensive end as well. Keep an eye on this kid as his game continues to blossom as he is just entering his freshman season.
Austin Dennard, McDonough
The 6-5 wing is a lefty with good positional size who was at his best when putting the ball on the floor and getting in the heart of the defense. Defensively, he showed his ability to defend in space, but he was the most dangerous protecting the rim with his shot-blocking ability.
Drew Dodd, Jackson
Dodd is an elite shooter where he can hit threes at a high percentage off the catch and bounce. His versatility allows him to play both guard positions showcasing a strong basketball IQ where he can read defenses. His precision passing also continues to improve as his lack of size doesn’t faze him on the floor.
Caden Easter, Arabia Mountain
The 6-1 combo guard has a mature game where he can play on or off the ball at a high level. Easter is an ultra-aggressive guard where he can finish at the front of the rim as well as make defenders pay when left open out on the perimeter.
Page Getter, St. Andrew’s
The 6-1 wing is a versatile defender where he can force the opposition into taking a tough shot. Offensively, he has a smooth handle where he can blow by defenders finishing above the rim. He also moves exceptionally well without the ball in his hands.
Bobby Harpring, Marist
The 5-10 combo guard is a superb, athletic guard with an advanced basketball IQ. He can score on all three levels and has a ton of dribble moves he can use to get to the basket. His potential to be a real-time prospect is emerging before our eyes where he could get some college offers very early in his high school career.
Bryson Jatta, Hillgrove
Jatta is a big-time athlete, and he showcased the bounce with several high-flying dunks in transition. He connected on multiple three-pointers and also showed the ability to attack in the half-court.
Kylen Mays, Mary Parsons
The 6-2 point guard is a Swiss army knife and he is quick and shifty with the basketball in his hands. Mays is a natural three-level scorer who can make an impact in a variety of ways. Defensively, he is ultra-aggressive when guarding on and off the ball where he has a knack for getting into the passing lanes.
Braylen Perry, Mary Parsons
The 5-9 guard does a little bit of everything on the floor, whether it’s the primary ball-handler or playing off the ball. Perry has a high-IQ and having elite court vision has taken a huge step in his game.
Karon Plummer, Houston County
The 6-3 combo guard has a great combination skill set of length, size, and athleticism. He is an efficient and accurate passer, and he gets his teammates involved often. He has all the intangibles to be the best all-around prospect in this year’s freshman class.
Braylon Williams, Buford
The 5-9 point guard plays with speed and pace where he finds his teammates on a dime. His comfortability running the lead-guard position has taken huge strides for his confidence. Williams was a vital piece of Buford’s backcourt last season as an 8th Grader.
Jarvis Williams, Central (Macon)
The 5-10 point guard is the true definition of hard-nosed where he is very active on the defensive end, as well as being unafraid when it comes to finishing through contact on the offensive end. Williams gets very energetic when defending the passing lanes where he can get tips with his long reach leading to scores on the other end.
TJ Woodson, Carver
The 6-2 point guard does a great job at finishing above the rim whether it’s off the catch or bounce. Defensively, he is quick and athletic to jump the passing lanes utilizing his quickness for steals leading to baskets on the offensive end.