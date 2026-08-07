Georgia High School Football Community Mourns Death of Randolph-Clay Assistant Coach Brenton Truitt

The Randolph-Clay football community will gather this weekend to celebrate the life of assistant coach Brenton Truitt, whose influence stretched far beyond Friday nights. Truitt, 29, died July 27 following a three-vehicle crash in Terrell County, leaving behind a legacy of mentorship, service and a lifelong connection to southwest Georgia high school football.

Truitt was the son of Randolph-Clay head football coach Charles Truitt.

Memorial Services Scheduled

A candlelight memorial will be held Friday, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m. at Monroe Comprehensive High School in Albany. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8, at noon at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 901 South Westover Boulevard in Albany.

Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Plains, according to Barnum Funeral Home. Dr. Daniel Simmons will officiate. Both services are open to the public, according to WALB.

A Football Life

Football was woven into Truitt's life from childhood. He grew up around programs his father coached at Monroe, Americus-Sumter, Tiftarea Academy and Randolph-Clay. Truitt graduated from Monroe in 2015, where he played football and soccer, before attending Georgia Southwestern State University.

Georgia Southwestern was a family tradition. His parents, Charles and Floria, along with older brother Brandon, all attended the university before Brenton followed in their footsteps. In 2024, Brenton joined Omega Psi Phi, following his father and brother into the fraternity.

"My dad and Brandon are two of my biggest role models," Brenton told Georgia Southwestern in a 2024 profile in Aeolian Magazine, saying continuing the family's legacy at the school was something he had long wanted to do.

Away from Football

Away from football, Truitt worked with children and families at the Albany Area YMCA, where many knew him as a mentor as much as a coach. It was this connection to people that has been at the center of the remembrances since his death.

Brentavious Glanton, Truitt's childhood friend and former teammate, told WALB the two had known each other nearly their whole lives. "He was a glue. He was a light," Glanton said. "His light and energy was very infectious, and he poured into a lot of people."

Glanton said the family has been grateful for the outpouring of support, and he encouraged the community to honor Truitt by carrying that spirit forward.

"Be the light like Brenton would be," he said. "Help support others, bring them with you."

Candlelight Memorial - Friday, August 7th at 8 p.m. - Monroe Comprehensive High School, Albany

Funeral Service - Saturday, Aug. 8tg, at noon Mt. Zion Baptist Church at 901 South Westover Boulevard, Albany