Georgia High School Football Season to Kickoff Earlier Than Ever With Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic

The 2026 Georgia high school football season will begin earlier than ever before, with four marquee matchups in the annual Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic set to kick off on Aug. 12-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) approved the schedule change in January after Mercedes-Benz Stadium became unavailable during the traditional opening weekend because of scheduling adjustments related to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As a result, four of the event's 11 games will be played on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 12-13, marking the earliest season-opening games in GHSA history.

The showcase opens Wednesday with South Gwinnett vs. Lanier, followed by Grayson vs. North Gwinnett, one of the state's most anticipated early-season showdowns featuring two perennial Class 7A contenders. Grayson is ranked No. 2 in the High School On SI Georgia Football Preseason Top 25, while North Gwinnett is No. 8.

Action continues Thursday with Cambridge vs. Brookwood and Walton vs. No. 10 Roswell.

The Aug. 12 opener edges last year's record-setting start by one day. The 2025 Georgia season began on Aug. 13, which had previously been the earliest opening date in GHSA history.

World Cup Forces Calendar Adjustment

The scheduling change stems from Mercedes-Benz Stadium's role as one of the host venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With the stadium unavailable during Georgia's traditional opening week, the GHSA granted the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic permission to move four games forward rather than relocate the event.

The remaining games in the annual showcase will be played during the regular opening weekend.

GHSA Calendar Returns To Traditional Format

The earlier kickoff also reflects changes to the GHSA football calendar for 2026.

The association moved the 12-week regular season back one week while eliminating the playoff bye week that had been in place for the previous two seasons. The revised format returns the postseason to a more traditional schedule while allowing the regular season to conclude on time.

Although four teams will begin their seasons on Aug. 12-13, most Georgia programs will still open the following week.

The first statewide Friday night schedule is set for Aug. 21, when hundreds of teams across Georgia will officially begin the 2026 campaign.

Earliest Kickoff In The Nation

Georgia's early start also gives the state a national distinction.

According to Georgia High School Football Daily, the Aug. 12 openers are scheduled to be the earliest high school football games played anywhere in the country this season, one day ahead of the scheduled season openers in Alaska.

For four programs, the road to a state championship will begin earlier than ever, while the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic once again serves as the curtain-raiser for another highly anticipated season of Georgia high school football.

2026 Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic Schedule

Wednesday, Aug. 12

(at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Lanier vs. South Gwinnett, 5 p.m.

North Gwinnett vs. Grayson, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 13

(at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Cambridge vs. Brookwood, 5 p.m.

Walton vs. Roswell, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

(at Kell High School)

Pebblebrook vs. Clarke Central, 4:30 p.m.

Kell vs. McEachern, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 20

(at Blessed Trinity High School)

Centennial vs. Dunwoody, 4:30 p.m.

Decatur vs. Blessed Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21

(at Centers Parc Stadium)

Hebron Christian vs. Carver Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Parkview vs. Coffee, 5 p.m.

Houston County vs. West Forsyth, 8 p.m.