Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 27, 2025
We’ve reached the final week of the 2025 Georgia high school football season and head into the weekend with nearly half of our Top 25 teams still undefeated. There are 12 undefeated teams in the rankings this week, to be exact, including the Top 8.
Douglas County moved up two spots to join the Top 10 at No. 9 while Roswell jumps seven places, to No. 10, after knocking off then-No. 7 Gainesville.
See how the rest of the Top 25 fared this past week and our latest rankings below:
1. Grayson (9-0)
Last Week: 1
After a bye, the Rams picked up right where they left off, romping to a 42-3 win over South Gwinnett. They will seek to cap an undefeated regular season when they visit Archer on Friday.
2. Buford (9-0)
Last Week: 2
The Wolves showed no letup last Friday, topping the 50-point barrier for the third straight game and fifth time this season. A tough rivalry showdown with Mill Creek awaits this week.
3. Thomas County Central (9-0)
Last Week: 3
The Yellow Jackets defeated then-No. 23 Houston County, 31-7, last week. Only a visit Coffee, on Friday, stands in the way of undefeated regular season.
4. Carrollton (9-0)
Last Week: 4
The Trojans were idle last week and will look to complete a perfect regular season when they visit No. 9 Douglas County this week.
5. Langston Hughes (9-0)
Last Week: 5
The Panthers whipped Morrow, 40-0, last Friday and can move to 10-0 with a win at Lovejoy this week.
6. Creekside (9-0)
Last Week: 6
Yet another undefeated Top 10 team, the Seminoles host Midtown in the final game of the regular season on Friday.
7. Lowndes (9-0)
Last Week: 9
The Vikings keep winning and keep climbing up the rankings. They topped Richmond Hill, 49-23, and close with a visit to No. 17 Valdosta.
8. North Oconee (8-0)
Last Week: 9
The Titans won another close one on Friday, topping Flowery Branch, 21-14, but remained undefeated all the same. They will visit Walnut Creek this week.
9. Douglas County (7-2)
Last Week: 11
The Tigers have won five straight since a one-score loss to No. 2 Buford. They visit No. 4 Carrollton in their regular season finale on Friday with a chance to move even further.
10. Roswell (7-1)
Last Week: 17
The Hornets’ only loss came in early September against No. 2 Buford. They’ve won six straight, including last week’s victory over then No. 7 Gainesville, since then and close the regular season at home against No. 12 Milton this Friday.
11. Gainesville (8-2)
Last Week: 7
The Red Elephants were edged by then-No. 17 Roswell, last Friday, as they closed their regular season on a down note.
12. Milton (7-2)
Last Week: 10
The Eagles hope their 57-0 over Johns Creek got them back on track for a strong postseason run. First they will close the regular season at No. 10 Roswell.
13. North Gwinnett (8-1)
Last Week: 12
The Bulldogs will seek their ninth win of 2025 when they host Duluth on Thursday.
14. Cartersville (10-0)
Last Week: 13
The Purple Hurricanes closed their regular season at a perfect 10-0 after a 50-7 win over Hiram.
15. McEachern (9-0)
Last Week: 14
The Indians can finish the regular season undefeated if they can top Osborne, on the road this Thursday.
16. Colquitt County (7-2)
Last Week: 15
The Packers whipped Camden County, 45-28, last week and close the regular season schedule at Richmond Hill on Friday.
17. Valdosta (8-1)
Last Week: 16
The Wildcats will look to spoil Lowndes bid for an undefeated regular season when they visit the Vikings on Friday.
18. Rome (7-2)
Last Week: 18
The Wolves seek to stretch their win streak to eight games when they host Kennesaw Mountain in their regular season finale on Friday.
19. Lee County (7-2)
Last Week: 19
The Trojans seek their eighth win of the season when their regular season comest to a close at Houston County on Friday.
20. Carver-Columbus (9-0)
Last Week: 21
The Tigers bounce from a one-point win two weeks ago to overwhelm Jordan, 75-0, last week, to stay undefeated. They will host Kendrick on Thursday.
21. Hebron Christian (7-1)
Last Week: 22
The Lions came off their bye and blanked Franklin County, 47-0. The will visit Prince Avenue Christian in their regular season finale on Friday.
22. Benedictine (6-2)
Last Week: 24
The Cadets have been in a groove since dropping their first two. They defeated Perry, 41-17, last Friday and will visit New Hampstead on Thursday.
23. Sandy Creek (9-0)
Last Week: 25
The Patriots recorded their second shutout, 44-0 over Mary Persons, in their last three games, last week. They close the regular season on Friday at Troup County.
24. Houston County (6-2)
Last Week: 23
The Bears took it on the chin, 31-7, against No. 3 Thomas County Central, for their first loss of the year.
25. Harrison (8-1)
Last week: Not ranked
The Hoyas earned a spot in the Top 25 with a 30-23 win over then No. 20 Hillgrove, last week. They host Paulding County to close their regular season on Friday.