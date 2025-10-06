Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 6, 2025
Week 8 of the Georgia high school football season saw the Top 10 stand pat with all 10 teams winning their respective matchups over the weekend.
The lone upset of the week came in a game between Colquitt County and Valdosta, which ended with the Packers scoring a big, 18-17, win over the Wildcats.
See how the rest of the Top 25 fared this past week below:
1. Grayson (7-0)
Last Week: 1
The Rams move to 7-0 on the season after beating Heritage-Conyers 41-0 last Saturday afternoon on the road.
2. Buford (6-0)
Last Week: 2
The Wolves scored an impressive road win last Friday, beating Collins Hill 34-3 to improve to 6-0 on the season.
3. Thomas County Central (7-0)
Last Week: 3
The Yellow Jackets pitched a shutout against Veterans last week, beating them 48-0 to improve to 7-0 on the season.
4. Carrollton (7-0)
Last Week: 4
The Trojans made quick work of Westlake last week, beating them 48-9 to improve to win their seventh straight game to start the season.
5. Milton (6-1)
Last Week: 5
The Eagles won their sixth straight game last week after defeating Lanier 40-7.
6. Langston Hughes (7-0)
Last Week: 6
The Panthers scored an impressive 68-13 win over McIntosh last week to improve to 7-0 on the season.
7. Creekside (7-0)
Last Week: 7
The Seminoles shut out Pace Academy 55-0 to keep their undefeated regular season going last week.
8. North Oconee (7-0)
Last Week: 8
The Titans improved to 7-0 on the season after beating Madison County 35-6 last Friday.
9. Douglas County (5-2)
Last Week: 9
The Tigers scored a 42-17 win over East Coweta to improve to 5-2 on the season.
10. North Gwinnett (6-1)
Last Week: 10
The Bulldogs won their sixth straight game last week after defeating Peachtree Ridge 45-14.
11. Lowndes (7-0)
Last Week: 12
The Vikings move up one spot after defeating Tift County 35-0 last week.
12. Gainesville (6-1)
Last Week: 13
The Red Elephants move up one spot to No. 12 after running past Seckinger 41-14 last week.
13. Cartersville (7-0)
Last Week: 14
The Purple Hurricanes move up one spot to No. 13 after scoring a 56-28 win over Cass last week.
14. McEachern (6-0)
Last Week: 15
The Indians are up one spot in this week’s rankings after beating Harrison 48-21.
15. Colquitt County (5-2)
Last Week: 17
The Packers scored their biggest win of the season last week after beating then No. 11 Valdosta 18-17 last week.
16. Valdosta (6-1)
Last Week: 11
The Wildcats drop five spots to No. 16 after losing to Colquitt County 18-17 last week.
17. Carver-Columbus (7-0)
Last Week: 16
The Tigers improved to 7-0 on the season last week after shutting out Shaw 48-0.
18. Lee County (5-2)
Last Week: 18
The Trojans bounced back with a 35-14 win over Coffee to improve to 5-2 on the season.
19. Roswell (5-1)
Last Week: 19
The Hornets scored an impressive 60-0 shutout against Johns Creek last week to improve to 5-1 on the season.
20. Rome (4-2)
Last Week: 20
The Wolves continue their winning ways after beating Villa Rica 49-7 to win their fourth straight game.
21. Hillgrove (6-0)
Last Week: 21
The Hawks looked impressive once again, this time shutting out Paulding County 52-0 to iprove to 6-0 on the season.
22. Hebron Christian (5-1)
Last Week: 22
The Lions scored a 54-10 win over Hart County last week to improve to 5-1 on the season.
23. Houston County (7-0)
Last Week: 23
The Bears improved to 7-0 on the season after shutting out Northside 48-0 last week.
24. Benedictine (4-2)
Last Week: 24
The Cadets won their fourth straight game after blasting Warner Robins 61-0 last week.
25. Sandy Creek (6-0)
Last Week: 25
The Patriots stand pat at No. 25 after beating Spalding 39-9 last week to improve to 6-0 on the season.