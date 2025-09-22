Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 22, 2025
The halfway point of the Georgia high school football regular season has come and gone for several Top 25 teams, and has reached that point for the remainders as we approach the final week of September.
The Top 9 teams remained intact after Week 6, but there was a ton of movement from the remaining 15 teams. North Gwinnett jumps into the Top 10, and two teams fell out of the Top 25, including Blessed Trinity, who lost to Hebron Christian, and Sequoyah, who was upset by River Ridge.
See how the rest of the Top 25 fared this past week below:
1. Grayson (5-0)
Last Week: 1
The Rams made quick work against Grovetown in their Region 4-6A opener last week, blowing them out 51-0 to improve to 5-0 on the season.
2. Buford (5-0)
Last Week: 2
The Wolves destroyed Discovery in their Region 8-6A opener 71-7 to improve to 5-0 on the season.
3. Thomas County Central (5-0)
Last Week: 3
The Yellow Jackets received a well-deserved week off last week, and will return to action this week to face Lee County in an important Region 2-5A matchup.
4. Carrollton (6-0)
Last Week: 4
The Trojans have had very little to complain about over their first six games of the season. They improved to 6-0 after crushing Parker (AL) 43-7 last week.
5. Milton (4-1)
Last Week: 5
The Eagles had no letdown in their Region 7-5A opener against Chattahoochee. They shut them out 50-0 to improve to 4-1 on the season.
6. Langston Hughes (5-0)
Last Week: 6
The Panthers improved to 5-0 on the season after dominating Dutchtown 56-12 in their second Region 3-5A matchup of the season.
7. Creekside (5-0)
Last Week: 7
The Seminoles continue to cruise through their 2025 regular season after picking up another shutout win, this time over Mays 56-0.
8. North Oconee (5-0)
Last week: 8
The Titans opened up Region 4-4A play with an easy 41-6 victory over East Forsyth to improve to 5-0 on the season.
9. Douglas County (3-2)
Last Week: 9
After dropping their second game of the season, the Tigers received a much-needed week off last week. They’ll return to action this week against Columbia.
10. North Gwinnett (4-1)
Last Week: 12
The Bulldogs are up two spots to No. 10 after blowing out Parkview 53-6 last week to improve to 2-0 on Region 7-6A play.
11. Gainesville (4-1)
Last Week: 10
The Red Elephants drop back out of the Top 10 after beating Lanier 57-30 last week.
12. Cartersville (6-0)
Last Week: 11
The Purple Hurricanes improved to 6-0 on the season after beating Woodland 44-7 last week.
13. McEachern (5-0)
Last Week: 13
The Indians looked strong last week, defeating Paulding County 60-0 to improve to 2-0 in Region 3-6A play.
14. Valdosta (5-0)
Last Week: 14
The Wildcats were off last week and will return to action this week to open up Region 1-6A play against Camden County.
15. Colquitt County (4-1)
Last Week: 16
The Packers are up one spot to No. 15 after beating Rickards (FL) 31-19 last week.
16. Lowndes (5-0)
Last Week: 22
The Trojans come in at No. 16 in this week’s rankings after improving to 5-0 with a win against Kell 38-7.
17. Lee County (4-1)
Last Week: 18
The Trojans are up one spot to No. 17 after improving 4-1 on the season.
18. Roswell (4-1)
Last Week: 21
The Hornets are up three spots in this week’s rankings after improving to 4-1 on the season with a 35-10 win over Seckinger.
19. Carver-Columbus (5-0)
Last Week: 19
The Tigers turned in another dominant performance after beating Columbus 63-7 last week.
20. Rome (3-2)
Last Week: 20
The Wolves won their third straight game and did so by defeating Alexander 59-7 last week.
21. Hillgrove (5-0)
Last Week: Not ranked
The Hawks jump into the Top 25 this week after improving to 5-0 on the season with a 35-0 win over Pebblebrook.
22. Hebron Christian (3-1)
Last Week: Not ranked
The Lions are ranked for the first time this season after upsetting then No. 15 Blessed Trinity 22-17 last week.
23. Ware County (5-0)
Last Week: 23
The Gators improved to 5-0 on the season after defeating Lincoln (FL) 42-9 last week.
24. Houston County (5-0)
Last Week: 24
The Bears received a well-deserved week off after starting off the season 5-0. They’ll return to action this week against Veterans to open up Region 2-5A play.
25. Sandy Creek (5-0)
Last Week: 25
The Patriots improved to 5-0 on the season after defeating Trinity Christian 43-10 last week.