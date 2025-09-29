Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025
Week 7 of the Georgia high school football season is in the books and it featured several big-time wins from south Georgia teams.
The big winners of the week were Valdosta, who jumped three spots, and Lowndes, who jumped four spots after both Region 1-6A rivals earned impressive victories. Benedictine also earned a big win in south Georgia last week, knocking off previously undefeated Ware County to jump into the Top 25.
See how the rest of the Top 25 fared this past week below:
1. Grayson (6-0)
Last Week: 1
The Rams made quick work of Newton, beating them 50-3 to remain unbeaten on the season.
2. Buford (5-0)
Last Week: 2
The Wolves received a well-deserved week off last week and will return to action this week on the road for a big Region 8 matchup against Collins Hill.
3. Thomas County Central (6-0)
Last Week: 3
The Yellow Jackets improved to 6-0 on the season after beating Lee County 35-21 last week.
4. Carrollton (6-0)
Last Week: 4
The Trojans were off last week and will return to action this week to open up Region 2 play against Westlake.
5. Milton (5-1)
Last Week: 5
The Eagles’ winning streak increased to five in a row after they crushed Seckinger 34-0 last week.
6. Langston Hughes (6-0)
Last Week: 6
The Panthers remain perfect on the season after beating Newnan 33-0 last week to reach six wins.
7. Creekside (6-0)
Last Week: 7
The Seminoles crushed M.L. King 69-0 last week to improve to 6-0 on the season and 3-0 in Region 4 play.
8. North Oconee (6-0)
Last Week: 8
The Titans made quick work of Cedar Shoals last week, beating them 48-6 to improve to 6-0 on the season.
9. Douglas County (4-2)
Last Week: 9
The Tigers had a scare last week, but were able to get past Columbia 6-0 to improve to 4-2 on the season.
10. North Gwinnett (5-1)
Last Week: 10
The Bulldogs won their fifth game in a row last week after blowing out Berkmar 57-0 to improve to 5-1 on the season.
11. Valdosta (6-0)
Last Week: 14
The Wildcats are up three spots to No. 11 in this week’s rankings after routing Camden County 63-19 last week.
12. Lowndes (6-0)
Last Week: 16
The Vikings scored a big 31-14 win over Colquitt County last week, and they’re up four spots to No. 12 in the rankings as a result.
13. Gainesville (5-1)
Last Week: 11
The Red Elephants pitched their first shutout of the season, defeating Johns Creek 55-0 last week.
14. Cartersville (6-0)
Last Week: 12
The Purple Hurricanes had a well-deserved week off last week and will return to action this week on the road at Cass.
15. McEachern (5-0)
Last Week: 13
The Indians were off last week after a terrific 5-0 start, and they will be back this week for a matchup against Harrison.
16. Carver-Columbus (6-0)
Last Week: 19
The Tigers looked dominant once again last week, this time shutting out Hardaway 55-0 to improve to 6-0 on the season.
17. Colquitt County (4-2)
Last Week: 15
The Packers are down two spots to No. 17 after losing to Lowndes 31-14 last week.
18. Lee County (4-2)
Last Week: 17
It was a rough week for the Trojans, who lost to No. 3 Thomas County Central 35-21 and also lost their head coach Dean Fabrizio, who was placed on administrative leave moving forward.
19. Roswell (4-1)
Last Week: 18
The Hornets were off last week, but will return to action this week on the road at Johns Creek.
20. Rome (3-2)
Last Week: 20
The Wolves won their third straight game after beating Alexander 59-7 last week.
21. Hillgrove (5-0)
Last Week: 21
The Hawks received a well-deserved week off last week and will return to action this week for a road matchup against Paulding County.
22. Hebron Christian (4-1)
Last Week: 22
The Lions improved to 4-1 on the season after blasting East Jackson 55-10 last week.
23. Houston County (6-0)
Last Week: 24
The Bears are up one spot to No. 23 in this week’s rankings after beating Veterans 49-10.
24. Benedictine (3-2)
Last Week: Not ranked
The Cadets jump into the Top 25 this week after beating then No. 23 Ware County 30-27 last week.
25. Sandy Creek (5-0)
Last Week: 25
The Patriots were off last week, and will be back in action this week at home against Spalding.