Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025
Week 4 of the 2025 Georgia high school football regular season is in the books and a clearer picture is starting to emerge of which teams are the ones are most likely to contend for state championships, but there is still so much to learn. This week’s Georgia High School Football State Rankings feature plenty of movement based on last weekend’s action.
Langston Hughes was one of the big winners of Week 4, after scoring a ranked win against Douglas County, while Thomas County Central continued its rise after yet another dominant performance.
Here is how the rest of last week’s Top 25 fared this past week and the new rankings for this week.
1. Grayson (4-0)
Last Week: 1
The No. 1 ranked Rams blasted Mallard Creek (NC) 63-13 to improve to 4-0 on the season Friday night.
2. Buford (3-0)
Last Week: 2
The Rams matched Grayson’s dominant Week 4 performance with one of its own, crushing Roswell 65-21 to improve to 3-0 on the season.
3. Thomas County Central (4-0)
Last Week: 4
The Yellow Jackets scored another blowout victory in Week 4, this time dispatching a previously unbeaten Thomasville Bulldogs squad 55-7. They’re up one spot to No. 3, overtaking Milton as the top-ranked team in Class 5A.
4. Milton (2-1)
Last Week: 3
The Eagles received a much-needed BYE in Week 4 and will be back in action this Friday night at home against Blessed Trinity.
5. Langston Hughes (3-0)
Last Week: 8
The Panthers climb into the Top 5 for the first time this season after knocking off previously No. 5 Douglas County 44-31 last Friday night to remain unbeaten on the season.
6. Creekside (3-0)
Last Week: 6
The Seminoles remain at No. 6 this week after receiving a much-needed BYE last Friday. They will be back in action this week against Forest Park.
7. Carrollton (4-0)
Last Week: 7
The Trojans remain at No. 7 in this week’s rankings after shutting out Lithia Springs 63-0 last Friday night.
8. North Oconee (3-0)
Last Week: 9
The Titans are up one spot to No. 8 after dominating Clarke Central 40-0 last Friday night. The Titans have allowed just one touchdown through three games.
9. Douglas County (3-1)
Last Week: 5
The Tigers fall four spots to No. 9 in this week’s rankings after losing to Langston Hughes 44-31. After narrowly escaping with a six-point win against Newton in the previous week, the Tigers haven’t matched their 2024 dominance up until this point.
10. Gainesville (3-0)
Last Week: 12
The Red Elephants are up two spots despite not playing a game last Friday night. They’ll return to action this week for a big showdown at home against No. 7 Carrollton.
11. Lee County (3-0)
Last Week: 10
The Trojans are down one spot to No. 11 in this week’s rankings after a so-so showing against Hapevill Charter last week, a game they won 28-13.
12. Cartersville (4-0)
Last Week: 11
The Purple Hurricanes proved they weren’t invincible in last Friday night’s 38-35 win over Calhoun. But it was a win, nonetheless to get them to 4-0 on the season.
13. North Gwinnett (2-1)
Last Week: 13
The Bulldogs picked up their second win of the season last week, defeating Mill Creek 21-0.
14. McEachern (3-0)
Last Week: 14
The Indians were off last Friday, but will be back in action this week at home against Campbell.
15. Blessed Trinity (3-0)
Last Week: 15
The Titans had their first of two BYE’s last week, and will return to action this Friday for a big road showdown with No. 4 Milton.
16. Valdosta (4-0)
Last Week: 16
The Wildcats improved to 4-0 on the season after scoring a 21-14 win over Jesuit (FL) last week.
17. Carver-Columbus (3-0)
Last Week: 17
The Tigers were off last week, but will return to action this Friday for a road matchup with Northside.
18. Sprayberry (4-0)
Last Week: 20
The Yellow Jackets improved to 4-0 on the season last week after defeating Pope 49-7.
19. Colquitt County (1-1)
Last Week: 19
The Packers used their second BYE last week, and will now play eight games in eight weeks starting with a road showdown with No. 11 Lee County this week.
20. Sequoyah (4-0)
Last Week: Not ranked
After starting the season ranked inside the Top 25, the Chiefs are ranked once more after improving to 4-0 on the season with a blowout victory against Riverwood 56-0.
21. Rome (1-2)
Last Week: 21
The Wolves are finally in the win column after scoring a 49-28 win at home against Toombs County.
22. Roswell (2-1)
Last Week: 18
The Hornets were out-classed on the road at No. 2 Buford last Friday night, losing 65-21. They’ll now travel to Westlake this Friday night looking to get the ship righted.
23. Ware County (4-0)
Last Week: Not ranked
The Gators make their debut in the Top 25 this year at No. 23 after improving to 4-0 with a win over Bartram Trail (FL) last week.
24. Lowndes (4-0)
Last Week: Not ranked
The Vikings are back in the Top 25 after improving to 4-0 on the season with a 42-7 win over Manatee (FL) last week.
25. Houston County (4-0)
Last Week: 25
The Bears improved to 4-0 on the season last week with a 48-7 win over Warner Robins.