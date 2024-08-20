Georgia high school softball Player of the Week (8/20/2024)
The Georgia high school softball season is underway and so is the voting for the first SBLive Georgia High School Softball Player of the Week winner of the 2024 season.
Please review our list of nominees and then cast your vote for the athlete you find most deserving.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Ansleigh Broome, East Paulding
In five games played last week, Broome helped her team go 5-0. She went 8-for-13 with a double, triple, home run and six RBIs.
Emma Hernandez, East Paulding
Hernandez did it all last week helping her team to a 5-0 record. At the plate she went 12-for-15 with six RBIs and in the circle, she had two six inning shutouts. In those two outings she left with a 2-0 record, 18 strikeouts, only four hits allowed and only two walks.
Ava Brookshire, Mill Creek
In two games last week, Mill Creek went 2-0 thanks in part to Brookshire’s hot hand at the plate. Against West Forsyth she went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBIs, then the next game went 3-for-4 with a triple, home run and four RBIs.
Gwen Hill, Hebron Christian
Hill picked up where she left off last season, in three games last week she went 3-0. Versus Collins Hill she completed a seven-inning shutout with 11 strikeouts. Show allowed a total of three runs in the other two contest with 20 strikeouts.
Maggy Abernathy, Calhoun
Abernathy showed off her power at the plate in a two-game sweep over Adairsville. In the series she picked up three hits, two being homers, and had six RBIs.
Addison Rackley, Buford
Rackley earned the win in the circle versus Walnut Grove, and she finished with a career-high 13 strikeouts.
Caroline Stanton, Buford
Buford scored 14 runs in the seventh inning versus Walnut Grove and that was spearheaded by Stanton, as she finished with two homers and seven RBIs in that game alone.
Leah Byrd, North Cobb
Byrd was a big part of North Cobb’s 15-0 and 23-0 wins over Marietta. She really made her impact with a grand slam in game two.
Keren Leal, Brookwood
The sophomore has started off her season hot. In her first three games she is 5-for-10, with seven RBIs, a double, triple, and a homer.
Ellie Paley, Pope
Paley had a seven-inning complete game shutout versus Sequoyah and only allowed four hits.
Megan Whitt, Seckinger
Whitt went 3-for-4 with a triple, home run, and four RBIs in a win over Walnut Grove.
Kaylee Huckaby, Rockmart
Huckaby went 2-0 last week with two amazing performances. She pitched a seven-inning complete game shutout versus Union County and struck out 18 batters while only allowing one hit. In her other outing she again went seven innings with 11 strikeouts and only allowed two hits.
Zoe Thompson, LaGrange
Thompson got the win in the circle versus Sandy Creek. She pitched a seven-inning complete game and struck out 14 batters as she helped LaGrange maintain its perfect record.
Alina Jade, Peachtree Ridge
Jade was lights out versus Duluth as she went seven shutout innings and struck out nine.
Jayda Young, Chapel Hill
In two games last week, Young went 6-for-8 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs.