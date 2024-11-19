Top 25 Georgia Boys High School Basketball Rankings (11/18/2024)
Week 2 of the Georgia high school boys basketball season is in the books and the state's top-ranked teams all stood pat. No. 1 Grayson earned a blowout win over No. 11 Tri-Cities and No.3 Norcross improved to 3-0 on the season after beating No. 9 Pebblebrook.
There was a lot of movement in the second half of the rankings. Two teams jump into the Power 25 after not being ranked last week. See below who those two teams are and where they rank amongst the Top 25 this week.
1. Grayson (2-0)
Last Week: 1
The Rams were dominant in their lone game last week. Facing off against No. 11 Tri-Cities in the On the Radar Classic, Grayson dismantled the Bulldogs 93-54 behind great games from Caleb Holt and Jacob Wilkins.
2. Wheeler (1-0)
Last Week: 2
The Wildcats did not play a game last week. Their next game will take place this Saturday against Gainesville.
3. Norcross (3-0)
Last Week: 3
The Blue Devils are off to a fast start this season. Last week, they defeated King’s Ridge Christian before earning a quality win over No. 9 Pebblebrook 80-77 on Saturday.
4. Holy Innocents (0-0)
Last Week: 4
The Golden Bears are one of the last teams to start their season. They’ll get things going on Saturday against Pace Academy in the Hawks Naismith Classic.
5. Milton (0-0)
Last Week: 5
The Eagles are just one day away from kicking their season off. They’ll take on Roswell Tuesday night at home.
6. Greenforest (1-0)
Last Week: 6
The Eagles didn’t play a game last week. Their next game is scheduled for Nov. 27 when they’ll take on Riverwood at Central Gwinnett High School.
7. Pace Academy (0-0)
Last Week: 7
The Knights will kick their season off Tuesday night on the road when they take on Drew High School, who is off to a 3-1 start.
8. Newton (3-0)
Last Week: 8
The Rams moved to 3-0 after winning both of their games last week. They beat cross-county foe Alcovy by 10 points before gutting out a two-point win against Peachtree Ridge last Saturday.
9. Pebblebrook (2-1)
Last Week: 10
The first movement in this week’s Power 25 starts with Pebblebrook moving up one spot to No. 9. They lost their last game, but it was by three points to No. 3 Norcross.
10. Walton (1-0)
Last Week: 11
The Raiders are up one spot to No. 10 in this week’s Power 25. They crushed East Paulding 73-40 in their season-opener on Saturday, and they’ll get two more games this week against Sprayberry and Peachtree Ridge.
11. Tri-Cities (1-1)
Last Week: 9
The Bulldogs are down two spots in this week’s Power 25 after going 1-1 last week. They started off their season with a win against Jackson, but were then blown out by No. 1 Grayson 93-54. The Rams might be a league in their own, however, so that loss shouldn’t mean much for their chances moving forward.
12. Woodward Academy (1-0)
Last Week: 13
The War Eagles are up one spot to No. 12, and they’ll get a great test this Saturday when they take on No. 8 Newton.
13. Kell (2-0)
Last Week: 15
The Longhorns are up two spots to No. 13 after jumping out to a 2-0 record. They beat Woodstock by 10 last week, and they’ll tangle with No. 9 Pebblebrook later this week.
14. Cedar Grove (1-1)
Last Week: 16
The Saints are up two spots to No. 14 after getting in the win column. They took down Columbia by 22 points after losing to No. 2 Wheeler in their season-opener.
15. Etowah (2-0)
Last Week: 20
The biggest mover in this week’s Power 25 is Etowah, who moves up five spots to No. 15. They had a great week defeating River Ridge by 20 and McDonough by 28.
16. McEachern (1-2)
Last Week: 12
The Indians earned their first win of the season last week after beating Westlake, but followed that up with a surprising 13-point loss to Alexander. That has them back four spots to No. 16 in this week’s Power 25.
17. Westside-Augusta (2-0)
Last Week: 17
The Patriots eeked out a close win against a win-less Shiloh squad by three points in their last game. We’ll get a great feel for how good they are this week when they take on No. 14 Cedar Grove and No. 15 Etowah.
18. Langston Hughes (1-1)
Last Week: 19
The Panthers are up one spot to No. 18 after getting in the win column against Chapel Hill. They’ll tangle with Westlake on Wednesday night in their next game.
19. Buford (0-0)
Last Week: 18
The Wolves weren’t in action last week. They’ll kick off their season next Monday against Harrison.
20. Winder-Barrow (3-0)
Last Week: 24
The Bulldoggs are up four spots to No. 20 in this week’s Power 25. They played two games last week and won both of them, beating Walnut Grove and Mountain View to improve to 3-0 on the season.
21. Habersham Central (2-0)
Last Week: NR
The Raiders earned a spot in the Power 25 this week after upsetting then No. 14 North Oconee 77-75 on Saturday. They’ll play White County and Stephens County this week.
22. North Oconee (0-1)
Last Week: 14
The Titans are down eight spots to No. 22 after getting upset by Habersham Central 77-75 on Saturday. They’ll take on Clarke Central later this week looking to earn their first win this season.
23. Lambert (0-0)
Last Week: 21
The Longhorns didn’t play any games last week. They’re facing Mountain View tonight looking to start off their season with a win.
24. Alexander (1-0)
Last Week: NR
The Cougars jump into the Power 25 after knocking off then No. 12 McEachern 69-56. They’re off this week before starting back up next week with two out-of-state games.
25. Gainesville (1-0)
Last Week: 25
The Red Elephants remain at No. 25 in this week’s Power 25. They’ll take on No. 2 Wheeler on Saturday in what will be a great measuring stick for Gainesville.