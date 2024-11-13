Top 25 Georgia Girls High School Basketball Preseason Rankings (11/12/2024)
The 2024-25 Georgia High School girls basketball season has officially kicked off.
Last year was highlighted by two nationally ranked powers, Grayson and Hebron Christian. This year, it will be highlighted by a slew of private schools that will make up a brand new All-Private classification to decide a champion.
Public school's are taking a back seat to private schools when it comes to who has the most talent this year, with the exception of River Ridge, who on paper is the state's best public school. The private schools dominate the Top 10 to open up the season.
Let's take a look below at how the teams will open up the season ranked in the state of Georgia.
1. Hebron Christian (0-0)
The Lions were able to rumble their way to back–to-back Class 3A state championships last season, but this year will have new challenges. Now competing in an All-private classification, the Lions road to another state title will be more difficult. But given how talented they are, they’re still the best team in the state, and the heavy favorites to win it all again.
2. River Ridge (0-0)
The Knights have been the most consistently good public school in the state of Georgia for some time now. They won the Class 6A state championship two years ago, and then were upended last year by Marist in the semifinals. The Knights are back looking very strong and hungry to get back to the top, now as members of Class 5A.
3. Holy Innocents (0-0)
The Golden Bears slipped up late in the season last year, losing to Hardaway in the Class 4A state quarterfinals. With five-star point guard Hailee Swain back for her senior season, they are going to be a force this season. Will they have enough to upend a team like Hebron Christian in the playoffs? That’s a question that has yet to be answered.
4. Mount Paran Christian (1-0)
The Eagles are coming off of a Class 2A state championship last season, and they’re going to be in the mix to win another this year, now competing out of the All-Private classification. Jessica Fields returns for her senior season, and there will be plenty of complementary pieces around her this fall and winter to help them rack up a lot of wins.
5. Saint Francis (1-0)
The Knights won the Class A Division 1 state title last season, defeating rival Galloway in overtime. They’re now in the All-Private classification, which is looking more and more loaded by the minute. They’ve already started off the season on a high note, blowing out Class 7A power Norcross 65-47.
6. Marist (0-0)
The War Eagles lost only one game last season on their way to a Class 6A state championship.
They’re now the top dogs in Class 4A and are going to have a great chance of hoisting another state championship trophy in Macon in a few months. Kate Harpring, the No. 1 player in the nation for the Class of 2026, is going to be a big reason why.
7. Baldwin (1-0)
The second best public school to open up the season is Baldwin, who won the Class 4A state championship last season. They’re off to a hot start after blowing out Fayette County, who at least for now, is viewed as their biggest competition in Class 3A this season. That bodes well for their chances to win another state championship this season.
8. Carrollton (0-0)
The Trojans will sit atop the Class 6A state rankings to start the season. They stumbled down the stretch last year and were sent packing by Lowndes in the Sweet 16. They're back and hungrier than ever to take the next step in a classification that is up for grabs.
9. Norcross (0-1)
The Blue Devils didn’t have a bad loss on their schedule all of last season. Three of their six losses came against nationally ranked powers Grayson (twice) and Hebron Christian (once). They were sent packing in the Elite 8 by Grayson. Re-tooled, the Blue Devils are looking like one of the favorites to take home the crown in Class 6A.
10. Langston Hughes (1-0)
The Panthers will likely pose one of the biggest threats to River Ridge when it comes to winning a state championship in Class 5A this season. They open up the season ranked No. 10 in the state after already earning a quality win against Hardaway to open up their season.
11. Woodward Academy (1-0)
The War Eagles made it to Round 3 of the Class 6A state playoffs last year before losing to North Forsyth. They’re one of the few private schools not competing in the new All-Private classification, and that bodes well for their chances. They open up the season ranked No. 11 in the state, and No. 3 in Class 5A.
12. Maynard Jackson (0-1)
The Jaguars only lost one game last year on their way to hoisting the Class 5A state championship. They lost their season-opener this season to Mount Paran Christian, but played them close, losing 54-48. Now competing out of Class 4A, they open up the season as the second best team in that classification behind Marist.
13. Creekside (0-0)
The Seminoles are a team on the rise this year. They lost in the Class 5A Sweet 16 last year, but they’re a team that’s expected to be much better this year. Competing out of Class 4A, they’ll open up as the third best team in the classification behind Marist and Maynard Jackson.
14. Galloway (0-0)
The Scots were just one game shy of winning the Class A Division 1 state championship last year. They lost to rival Saint Francis in the finals, and if they want to get back, they’re going to have to go through a much tougher road. Now competing out of the All-Private classification, they find themselves in by far the deepest and most talented classification in the state.
15. North Forsyth (1-0)
The Raiders were looking to complete a perfect 32-0 season last year, but fell just one game short of doing so after losing to Marist in the Class 6A state finals. They’re going to be good again this year, and their road to a Class 6A state championship is going to be a little bit easier.
16. North Paulding (0-0)
The Wolfpack made a run all the way to the Class 7A state championship game before they were out-classed by Grayson. Now competing out of Class 6A, there is no powerhouse in their way. Expected to be good again this year, they’ll be well within the mix to compete for a state title.
17. Morrow (1-1)
The Mustangs were an average team last year. They finished the season 13-12 after losing in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs to Glynn Academy. But they’re far from an average team this year. With three players transferring in, the Mustangs are ready to take the next step, now competing out of Class 5A.
18. Greenforest (1-0)
The Eagles are coming off of a Class A Division II state championship last season after finishing 27-5. They’re now members of the loaded All-Private classification, which is going to make their road very tough. But they’re off to a great start after blowing out Spalding by 70 points to open up their season.
19. Milton (0-0)
Much like Morrow, who is ranked two spots ahead, the Eagles picked up several transfers that are sure to make them a much better team this season. That’s exciting news for a program that was already good last season. They lost in the Elite 8 to Lowndes, but finished the year 26-3.
20. Hillgrove (0-1)
The Hawks open up the season ranked No. 20 in the state, and they are wasting no time playing the best teams the state has to offer. They suffered a close 59-56 loss to No. 15 North Forsyth to open up their season, and they’ll play No. 3 Holy Innocents and No. 1 Hebron Christian in their next two games.
21. Cherokee (1-0)
The Warriors were playing their best basketball at the right time last year and made a run to the Class 7A state semifinals before losing to North Paulding. They closed out the year ranked No. 23 in the state, and they’ll open up this season ranked No. 21 in the state.
22. Josey (0-0)
The Eagles fell just short of winning the Class 2A state championship last season after losing to Mount Paran Christian. Their chances of winning a Class 2A state championship season are looking even better with the private schools gone.
23. Hardaway (0-1)
The Hawks had a great opportunity to win the Class 4A state championship last season before losing a heartbreaker to Baldwin in the finals. Competing out of Class 2A this year, they open up the season ranked No. 23 in the state and No. 2 in the classification behind Josey.
24. Lowndes (0-0)
The Vikings kept playing spoiler last season until they were eventually upended by powerhouse Grayson in the semifinals. They’re back and looking good again this year, and will be in the mix to compete for a Class 6A state championship.
25. Midtown (1-0)
The Knights came oh so close to winning the Class 5A state championship last season. They’re back as strong as ever, and they’ll open up the season ranked No. 25 in the state.