Top Georgia High School 800-Meter Runners Set to Dominate the Track Season
Georgia’s high school track scene is heating up as a new crop of 800-meter runners delivers record-breaking performances and consistent results. This list highlights the state’s top performers—from seasoned competitors to promising newcomers—who are ready to dominate the track season.
Keayari Thompson, Westlake
Thompson had the fastest 800-meter time in the state last year at 1:51.91. The senior brings a wealth of experience from previous USATF National Championships, where he won gold. He has already broken the Westlake 800-meter record and will look to add more trophies this season.
Liam Hanemann, Marist
Hanemann, the second-fastest junior last season and the third-fastest overall in the state with a time of 1:52.97, had a standout year. He won silver in the 800-meter at the 6A state championships and broke the Marist 800-meter record.
Grayson Swingley, Harrison
Swingley was the fastest sophomore in 2024 with a personal record of 1:53.40, the seventh-fastest overall in the state. He placed fifth at the 7A state championships and broke the Harrison 800-meter record.
Zeno Goss, Archer
Goss was the third-fastest junior in the state last season, recording a personal best of 1:54.69. He improved steadily over the season, running 2:06.31 in his first 800-meter race and then setting his personal record at the 7A state championships. He now ranks second all-time on the Archer 800-meter leaderboard.
Seth Odom, Cambridge
Odom, the fourth-fastest junior in the state last year with a personal record of 1:55.12, is entering his senior season after competing in the USATF Junior Olympic Championships this summer. Earlier in the season, he broke the Cambridge 800-meter record and placed fifth at the 5A state championships.
Thomas Durand, North Forsyth
Durand was the second-fastest sophomore in the state last season with a personal record of 1:55.12. Despite being only a junior now, he has already set the North Forsyth 800-meter record, showing significant improvement throughout the season.
Rohan Gazula, Westminster
Gazula had a phenomenal season last year, finishing as the third-fastest sophomore with a personal record of 1:55.23. He consistently posted strong times and ran his best race in the 4A state championships, clocking 1:55.56 for third place.
Thrasher Wilkins, North Oconee
At the 4A state championships, Wilkins prevented Gazula from finishing in second place. He ended the season with a personal record of 1:55.26, which now stands as the second-fastest 800-meter time in North Oconee history. Wilkins is determined to continue improving and reach the top spot.
James Daniel, Clarke Central
Daniel, the only sophomore on the list, finished the season with a personal record of 1:55.37. He was the only sophomore to compete in the 800-meter at the 5A state championships, where he placed third and broke the Clarke Central 800-meter record that had stood since 2017.
Charles Woods, Houston County
Woods is the sole freshman to make the list and was the fastest freshman in the state, ranking 25th in the nation. He was the only freshman to run the 800-meter at the 6A state championships, where he placed seventh, and he has already set the Houston County 800-meter record. Woods is one to watch this season.