Top Georgia High School Baseball Pitchers to Watch in 2025
Georgia has long been a powerhouse for high school baseball, producing elite talent that often transitions to the collegiate and professional levels. The 2025 season is no exception, as the state is stacked with dominant arms who are set to make a significant impact on the mound.
From flamethrowers hitting the upper 90s to crafty pitchers with devastating off-speed stuff, this year’s group of top pitching prospects is one to watch closely. These players have already turned heads with their performances and are poised to elevate their game even further as they take the field for their senior and junior campaigns.
Here’s a look at some of the top high school pitchers in Georgia for the 2024 season—athletes who are not only leading their teams to success but also attracting attention from top college programs and MLB scouts alike.
Adria Casoliba, Georgia Premier Academy
Casoliba is a standout name to watch in the 2025 season. He possesses one of the most electric arms in high school baseball, with a fastball that has reached 97 mph and consistently sits between 91-93 mph. At 6-foot-3, he is an intimidating presence on the mound, especially with his mix of pitches—ranging from a high-90s fastball to a deceptive 85 mph cutter and a sharp slider in the high 70s.
Noah Allen, North Oconee
Allen is a towering presence on the mound for the Titans. The 6-foot-7 right-hander features a fastball that touches 93 mph, which appears even faster due to his long reach. He effectively mixes in two off-speed pitches: a low-80s slider and a mid-70s curveball to keep hitters off balance. The senior is committed to Ole Miss.
Dean Livingston, Hebron Christian Academy
Livingston, a right-hander from Suwanee, is an imposing 6-foot-4 pitcher with a fastball that can reach 95 mph. He relies heavily on his fastball, throwing both four-seam and two-seam variations with excellent movement. His dominance on the mound has made him a key contributor for Hebron Christian and a highly anticipated prospect for the University of Georgia.
Reid Worley, Cherokee
Worley is coming off an outstanding season for the Warriors, finishing with a 1.47 ERA over 57 innings, a 5-1 record, and 90 strikeouts. He features a consistent low-90s fastball and complements it with a devastating slider and changeup. After his senior year, Worley will continue his baseball career at Kennesaw State.
James Vicens, Marist
Vicens was a crucial part of Marist’s success last season and is expected to be a key contributor again. The 6-foot-4 senior has a long, athletic build and a fluid delivery. His fastball tops out at 93 mph, and he pairs it with two excellent off-speed pitches: a curveball and a slider. Vicens delivered multiple shutout performances last season, frequently recording double-digit strikeout games.
Eston Simpson, Jefferson
The 6-foot-4 senior boasts a powerful arm, consistently unleashing high-velocity pitches. His fastball has shown significant growth, now reaching 94 mph, and he effectively mixes in a strong breaking ball to keep hitters guessing. After completing his senior season at Jefferson, Simpson will take his talents to Clemson.
Jay O’Neal, Cedartown
O’Neal enters his senior year with high expectations at Cedartown. The Georgia Tech commit has a strong arm, with a fastball that tops out at 92 mph. He generates excellent spin on his fastball and also features a sharp slider and a deceptive changeup. As the ace of Cedartown’s staff, O’Neal looks to cap off his high school career with a dominant season before heading to Georgia Tech.
Ben Martin, Allatoona
Martin, a 6-foot-4 right-hander, brings serious velocity to the mound. The Tennessee commit consistently throws in the 92-94 mph range, with his fastball topping out at 96 mph. His secondary pitch is an 83 mph slider that keeps hitters off balance. With his size and arm strength, Martin is a nightmare matchup for any opposing batter.
Matthew Sharman, Etowah
Sharman is widely regarded as the top pitcher in Georgia’s 2026 class. The junior has already faced elite competition and has excelled in those matchups. He possesses a powerful arm, regularly sitting in the low 90s and reaching 94 mph. His arsenal includes a slider with late bite and an effective changeup, making him a dominant force on the mound.