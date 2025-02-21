Top High Georgia High School Baseball Catchers to Watch in 2024: Elite Defenders, Power Hitters, and Rising Stars
The catcher position is one of the most demanding in baseball, requiring a rare blend of elite defensive skills, quick reflexes, power at the plate, and leadership behind the dish. In the 2025 high school season, a new wave of top-tier Georgia high school catchers is making headlines, showcasing blazing pop times, cannon arms, and offensive firepower.
From Georgia Tech commit and Dominic Stephenson’s all-around excellence for Harrison High to Indiana-bound Branson Crawford’s elite arm strength for Gainesville, these standout backstops are dominating the high school baseball scene and drawing serious college and MLB scout attention.
Whether it’s their impressive pop times, defensive prowess, or power-hitting ability, these catchers are the future of the position. Here’s a breakdown of the top high school baseball catchers to watch in 2025.
Dominic Stephenson, Harrison (Georgia Tech Commit)
Stephenson is an all-around catcher with few weaknesses in his game. Defensively, he has strong hands and sound fundamentals, allowing him to post an elite 1.90 pop time. Offensively, his bat packs power, and with his 6.67-second 60-yard dash speed, he is a constant extra-base or stolen-base threat. He is committed to Georgia Tech.
Miles Mador, Pace Academy (Indiana Commit)
Mador has been a defensive anchor for Pace Academy, rarely allowing pitches to get past him. His quick throwing motion and smooth glove-to-hand exchange help him maintain a 1.95 pop time. Offensively, Mador led his team in home runs last season and is currently committed to Indiana.
Andrew Benson, Mill Creek (Coastal Alabama CC Commit)
Benson is an exceptional athlete at 6-foot-3 with a 6.84-second 60-yard dash. His strong arm contributes to his 1.97 pop time, and as a left-handed hitter, he generates exit velocities reaching triple digits. Benson is committed to Coastal Alabama Community College.
Michael Stonecipher, East Cobb Academy (Kennesaw State Commit)
A Kennesaw State signee, Stonecipher is a high-impact left-handed hitter with power to all fields. Behind the plate, he has developed strong receiving skills and carries a 1.96 pop time, giving pitchers confidence in their battery mate.
Nathan Rowland, North Paulding (Uncommitted)
Rowland has been one of the most impressive offensive catchers in high school baseball, posting elite bat speed and exit velocities averaging 94 mph, with highs in triple digits. His strong arm and sub-2.00 pop time make him a standout defender.
Mercer Hudson, Brookstone (Uncommitted)
At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Hudson has an ideal frame for a catcher and combines speed (6.78 60-yard dash), quick hands, and a strong arm. His 1.93 pop time and powerful bat make him a valuable asset. Currently uncommitted, Hudson is a strong prospect for college recruiters.
Branson Crawford, Gainesville (Indiana Commit)
The first junior on the list, Crawford has an exceptional arm, throwing 82 mph from behind the plate and mid-90s from the outfield. His explosive movements out of the catcher’s stance help him achieve a 1.84 pop time. He is committed to Indiana.
Jonathan Griggs, Walker (Wofford Commit)
Another junior with elite arm talent, Griggs throws in the low 80s from behind the plate and has a 1.84 pop time. His quickness out of the crouch, fundamentals, and ability to hit to all fields make him a well-rounded prospect. He is committed to Wofford.
Alexander Reyes, Brookwood (Uncommitted)
Reyes continues the trend of junior catchers with elite arms. The 5-foot-9 backstop throws 81 mph from behind the plate and boasts a 1.84 pop time. His athleticism and quickness make him a defensive asset, and he is expected to be a top recruit.