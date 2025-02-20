Top High School Shortstops in Georgia to Watch in 2025
Georgia is home to some of the most elite high school baseball talent in the country, and its crop of shortstops is no exception. From speedsters who can cover the entire infield to power hitters launching balls out of the park, these athletes are drawing attention from top college programs nationwide.
Whether they’re locking down the defense or making game-changing plays at the plate, these standout shortstops are set to dominate the 2024 season. Here’s a look at the best high school shortstops in Georgia and where they’re headed next.
Josh Gibbs, Forsyth Central
The senior shortstop is one of Forsyth Central’s top talents, combining athleticism and strength in a 6-foot frame. Gibbs runs a 6.65-second 60-yard dash with a 1.44-second 10-yard split. At the plate, he has easy pull-side home run power, with an exit velocity reaching 101 mph. Defensively, he is light on his feet, covering ground with speed, and has a strong arm, throwing 94 mph across the diamond. Gibbs is committed to Georgia.
Dax Kilby, Newnan
Kilby, a Clemson commit, stands at 6-foot-2 with a lean frame and elite speed, clocking a 6.47-second 60-yard dash. The left-handed hitter excels at making contact and turning any ball in play into a potential single. His combination of long reach and quickness allows him to cover ground defensively at shortstop.
Daniel Pierce, Mill Creek
A four-year varsity starter at Mill Creek, Pierce has improved each season. A Georgia commit since his sophomore year, he is a true five-tool player. His 6.49-second 60-yard dash highlights his speed, but his bat is what sets him apart—he is one of the top hitters in Georgia, showcasing both power and contact ability.
Terrance Bowen, Blessed Trinity
The 6-foot-1 senior possesses an athletic build with speed, running a 6.50-second 60-yard dash. Bowen is a smooth fielder with strong body control and minimal mistakes. At the plate, he generates exit velocities over 100 mph and is a legitimate home run threat. Bowen is committed to Oklahoma State.
John Stuetzer, Pope
Stuetzer packs power into his 5-foot-11 frame and is one of the fastest players in the state, running a 6.36-second 60-yard dash. His speed enhances his range in the infield, and he boasts a strong arm, throwing over 90 mph across the diamond. A Florida State signee, he is also a dangerous hitter, batting around .500 with power and the ability to steal bases with ease.
Michael Dee, St. Pius X
Dee is one of the most dynamic athletes in Georgia’s 2025 class. The 6-foot-3 shortstop covers ground well and has great range. At the plate, he is an aggressive hitter with good bat speed and pop, making him a threat on the base paths. He is committed to Georgia Tech.
Julian Carter, North Atlanta
A top Atlanta prospect, Carter is committed to Grambling State. The 6-foot-1 shortstop possesses good straight-line speed (6.68-second 60-yard dash) and lateral quickness, which enhances his defensive range. He has a strong bat, with exit velocities in the mid-90s.
Will Huggins, Bowdon
Huggins, originally committed to Georgia State, is now headed to Duke. A power-hitting shortstop, he is a constant extra-base threat. During the first two weeks of his junior season, he hit two home runs, a triple, five singles, and drew seven walks—several intentional. He is already off to a strong start this season with two home runs.
Jin Kasuya, Seckinger
Kasuya, once a South Carolina commit, has since pledged to Kennesaw State. He is an ideal leadoff hitter with a high on-base percentage and the ability to adjust to both fastballs and off-speed pitches. Defensively, he is a strong presence at shortstop.
These elite shortstops are among Georgia’s best, and their performances this season will be closely watched by scouts and college baseball fans alike.