Top returning Boys 100 meter sprinters in Georgia high school track for 2025
Here is our list of the Top returning Boys 100 meter sprinters in the state of Georgia for the 2025 high school track season.
Maurice Gleaton Jr., Langston Hughes
Gleaton Jr. put his name on the map in bold letters last season. He finished his junior season with the fastest 100m ran in the state with a PR of 10.19 which was also the ninth fastest time in the country. He also took home gold at the 6A State Championships.
Anthony Smith, Northside (Warner Robins)
Smith had his best season yet last year as a junior. He finished the season with the second fastest time of any junior in the state with a 10.39 which was also the fifth fastest of any grade. He finished the season breaking Northside’s 100m record which was previously set at 10.89.
Simeon Adams, Drew Charter
Adams is another rising senior who had himself a great junior season. He finished the year with a PR of 10.41, which was good enough for seventh best overall in the state and third amongst non-seniors. He also took home silver in the 2A State Championship and broke Drew Charter’s 100m record.
Michael Clayton, Northside (Warner Robins)
Clayton is Anthony Smith’s running mate and a dynamic duo coming out of Northside. Clayton left his junior season with a PR of 10.44, second place all time in the 100m in Northside history, and the ninth fastest time in the state.
Zachary Morgan, Morrow
Morgan had the fastest time of any Clayton County 100m runner last season with his 10.45 PR. He placed third in the 6A State Championship as a junior and was invited to the Adidas Outdoor Nationals. Morgan broke a Morrow 100m record that had been standing for 14 years and now aims to add onto his lead.
Kameran Warren, Booker T. Washington
Warren tied his PR last season with a 10.46 which was the sixth fastest amongst non-seniors. He finished his junior season with a third-place finish in the 2A State Finals in the 100m and is closing in on a Booker T. Washington record that has been standing since 2008.
Coray Stafford, Jenkins
Stafford was the seventh fastest non-senior 100m sprinter in the state last season with a PR of 10.51 which was also a Jenkins record in the 100m. He ended the season taking home gold in the 5A State Championship, then continued to attend the Adidas Outdoor Nationals.
Jaden Skelton, Upson Lee
Skelton had the fastest time of any sophomore in the state that ran the 100m. He had a PR of 10.56 which broke an Upson Lee 100m record that had been standing since 2012. One can only imagine after having such a stellar sophomore season that this upcoming junior season will be filled with more broken records and accolades.
Chance Gilbert, East Coweta
Gilbert ran the fastest 100m time of any freshman in the state at 10.57, which was also the eighth fastest time of any freshman in the country. Gilbert has a break future ahead of him, and while he isn’t even at the top of his powers yet, as a freshman he already went to the 7A State Championship for the 100m and broke an East Coweta 100m record.