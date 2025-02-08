Top returning Georgia High School Boys' 100-Meter Sprinters to Watch in 2025
Georgia's high school track scene is gearing up for an electrifying 2025 season, with a lineup of exceptional boys' 100-meter sprinters ready to leave their mark. From record-breaking performances to state championship titles, these athletes are set to showcase unparalleled speed and determination on the track.
Maurice Gleaton Jr., Langston Hughes
Gleaton Jr. holds the fastest 100-meter time in Georgia high school history and aims to replicate this success in the 200-meter event. His illustrious high school career includes, in the 200-meter last year, achieving the eighth-fastest time nationally, clinching the 6A State Championship, shattering Langston Hughes' all-time record, and winning the Nike Outdoor Nationals.
Sidi Njie, Westlake
The reigning Georgia Gatorade Athlete of the Year returns for his senior season. He concluded last year with the state's second-fastest 200-meter time of 20.63 seconds, ranking ninth nationally, and secured gold in the 200-meter at the 6A State Championship.
C.J. Wilburn, Monroe Area
Wilburn recorded the state's sixth-fastest time last year at 21.06 seconds. His memorable season included breaking Monroe Area's 200-meter record, winning gold at the 3A State Championships, and earning an invitation to the Adidas Outdoor Nationals.
Zachary Morgan, Morrow
Morgan, also featured on our 100-meter list, made a name for himself during his junior season with a personal best of 21.11 seconds, ranking third in Morrow's history. He earned a silver medal in the 6A State Championship, finishing behind Maurice Gleaton Jr.
Gabriel Daniels, Greater Atlanta Christian
Daniels ended last year with the state's eighth-best 200-meter time at 21.31 seconds. His achievements include breaking the Spartans' 200-meter record and winning gold at the 5A State Championships.
Tae Harris, Cedartown
Harris concluded his junior season with the state's ninth-fastest time and fifth among juniors at 21.21 seconds. This personal best earned him a silver medal at the 4A State Championships and the top spot on Cedartown's all-time leaderboard.
Ben Hockman, New Hampstead
Hockman was the fastest sophomore in the state last season, achieving a personal best of 21.59 seconds and placing fifth in a competitive 4A State Championship.
Antonio Clark Jr., Brunswick
Clark Jr. recorded the fastest 200-meter time among freshmen last year with a personal best of 21.63 seconds. His impressive freshman season included being the only freshman at the 6A State Championships for the 200-meter, breaking Brunswick's 200-meter record, and receiving an invitation to the Adidas Outdoor Nationals.
Ca’Von Lucas, Stephenson
Lucas had an outstanding junior season, achieving a personal best of 21.27 seconds during the 4A State Championship, where he placed third. He now holds the second-fastest 200-meter time in Stephenson's history, just 0.01 seconds shy of the top spot.