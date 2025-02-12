Top returning Georgia High School Boys' 400-Meter Runners to Watch in 2025
As the 2025 high school track and field season approaches,Georgia's spotlight turns to its exceptional male runners poised to make significant impacts in the 400-meters. From record-breaking freshmen to seasoned seniors, these athletes have showcased remarkable speed and determination.
Side Nije, Westlake
Nije is making his second appearance after being on our 200m list. As good as Nije is in the 200m, his 400m performances speak volumes. Last year in his junior season, he ran a PR of 45.37 which was first overall in Georgia and third in the country. Nije is looking to pick up where he left off after taking home gold in the 400m at the USATF U20 Championships.
Cole Strother, Newton County
Strother had the seventh fastest time in the state last season and second fastest amongst non-seniors. He ran his PR of 47.13 in the 7A State Championship and placed fourth, he also became second all-time in the Newton County record book.
Santonio Rio, Richmond Hill
Rio had the 10th fastest time in the state and third fastest amongst juniors last season with his 47.37. He broke a Richmond Hill 400m record that had stood for seven years. He will look to make a run to the State Championship in his senior year.
Todd Burton Jr., Stephenson
Burton Jr. had himself a nice coming out party last year in his junior season. He ran his PR of 47.57, which was the fourth fastest amongst all juniors. He tied his teammate with the same PR and they both sit at the two spot on the all-time Stephenson leaderboard. Burton Jr. will look to change that in his senior year.
Altaveon Grant, Eagles Landing
Grant had an amazing year and took a huge leap from his sophomore to junior season. His best 400m time in his sophomore season was 52.10, his PR last year was 47.86. His PR came at the perfect time which was the 5A State Champions in which he finished second.
Kani Smith, Langston Hughes
Smith was a standout for Langston Hughes last season and looks to have one of the top 400m times this year. He ranked 21st in the state last season and eighth amongst juniors. He was consistent in the 48 second range and had a PR of 47.91. He also competed in the 400m at the 6A State Championships and placed fourth.
Jeremiah Bass, Camden County
Bass was the fastest sophomore in the state last season with a PR of 48.50. He is turning heads as he currently has the second fastest time in Camden County history.
Rashad Smith, Maynard H. Jackson
Smith ran his PR of 47.94 which was 10th best amongst all juniors last season. He showed that he shows up and shows out when the lights are brightest as he ran his PR at the 5A State Championships and placed third.
Jayden Taylor, Richmond Hill
Taylor fills out what is a great rotation of 400m runners at Richmond Hill. Last year he made his name known as he was the second fastest sophomore in the state with his PR of 48.74. He will look to show more improvement with more opportunities this season.