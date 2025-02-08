Top returning Georgia High School Girls' 100-Meter Sprinters to Watch in 2025
As the 2025 high school track and field season approaches, Georgia's spotlight turns to its exceptional female sprinters poised to make significant impacts in the 100-meter dash. From record-breaking freshmen to seasoned seniors, these athletes have showcased remarkable speed and determination.
Somto Igwilo, Walton
Igwilo may have had one of the most impressive freshman seasons you will see. Just to name a few things that stand out, she placed second in the 100m at the 7A State Championship, she broke a Walton 100m record that had been standing for 12 years, and she had the fastest 100m time in the state. Her time of 11.38 was even faster than that of Sanaa and Sole Fredrick who went to the Olympics to represent Trinidad & Tobago.
Keira Beaumont, North Cobb
Beaumont had the fastest 100m time of any junior in the state last year at 11.53 and the fifth fastest overall in the state. She is coming off a fifth-place finish at the 7A State Championship and a year in which she shattered the North Cobb girls 100m record.
Madeline Cooper, Drew Charter
Cooper had the second fastest 100m of any junior last season at 11.62. She ran her PR when it truly mattered at the 2A State Championship as she took home gold. She shattered her competition in the Championship race and shattered a previous Drew Charter record in the 100m of 12.74.
Moriah Campbell, Landmark Christian
Campbell is another sophomore to pay attention to who had a phenomenal freshman season. During her freshman campaign she had the 13th fastest time in the state but second fastest amongst freshman and sophomores. She placed second in the 100m at the 2A State Championship and became the second fastest 100m sprinter in Landmark Christian history with her PR of 11.75.
Tarrianna Jackson, Carver (Atlanta)
Jackson made it to the 3A State Championships last season as a junior and ran her 11.82 PR in the prelims. With her PR not only was she the fifth fastest junior in the state last season but she shattered a Carver 100m girl’s record.
Skylar Cunningham, Greater Atlanta Christian
Yet another sophomore makes our list because of a noteworthy freshman season. Cunningham took home gold in the 100m at the 5A State Championships. She ran her best when it truly counted. Expect Miss Cunningham to up her game even more this season.
Amare Garrett, Hillgrove
Garrett was the fastest sophomore in the state last season with a time of 11.83 in the 100m. She showed tremendous improvement as the season progressed, starting with a 12.24 100m at the start of the season. Now with Ryan Davis gone she is the #1 girl’s sprinter at Hillgrove.
Ewomazino Edet, Etowah
Edet was the second fastest sophomore in the state with a PR of 11.84. Edet also showed a large amount of progress as she started last year off with a 12.60 100m and ended the season at the 6A State Championships. She didn’t run her best race by far but still placed fourth.
Sarah Marshall, Hebron Christian
This is a first for our Track list, but Marshall was in middle school last season and her PR of 11.64 would have been the eighth fastest of all 100m high school sprinters in Georgia. That PR would already break Hebron Christian’s current record. Marshall will be a key freshman to look out for in the 2025 season.