Top returning Georgia High School Girls' 200-Meter Sprinters to Watch in 2025
Georgia's high school track scene is heating up as we spotlight the top returning girls' 200-meter sprinters for the upcoming season. These athletes have showcased exceptional speed and determination, setting records and aiming for new personal bests. As the 2025 track season approaches, all eyes will be on these young sprinters as they strive for excellence on the track.
Rhimani Duffie, Booker T. Washington
After an exceptional freshman season, Duffie is poised for an even more impressive sophomore year. She recorded the fastest 200m time in the state last season among non-seniors, clocking a PR of 23.70, which ranked sixth overall in Georgia. She also shattered a 12-year-old Booker T. Washington school record and claimed gold in the 200m at the 2A State Championships.
Jasmine Robinson, North Cobb
Robinson is coming off a stellar sophomore season, finishing with the fastest 200m time of any sophomore in Georgia at 23.70, ranking seventh overall in the state. She dominated the competition at the 7A State Championships, taking home gold in a highly competitive field.
Taylor Gullatte, Woodward Academy
The fastest junior in Georgia last season, Gullatte ran a PR of 23.82, earning second place at the 6A State Championships. She has proven herself as a top contender and will be looking to break into the sub-23 range this season.
Kiley Mitchell, Alpharetta
Mitchell was the second-fastest junior in Georgia last season, posting a PR of 23.86. She finished third at the 6A State Championship and also broke Alpharetta’s 200m record, which had stood since 2012.
Saige Demeritte, North Paulding
Demeritte’s sophomore season was one to remember. She became the fastest girls' 200m sprinter in Paulding County history, breaking the North Paulding school record. Her PR of 23.97 ranked 13th in the state and second among sophomores.
Somto Igwilo, Walton
Already featured on the 100m sprinters list, Igwilo returns as a top 200m competitor. She finished her freshman year with a PR of 24.02, making her the second-fastest 200m sprinter in Walton history. She reached the 7A State Championships but didn’t place in the top seven—a challenge she will undoubtedly use as motivation for 2025.
Madison Brister, Grovetown
Brister was the third-fastest sophomore in Georgia last season, running a PR of 24.11. That time shattered a nine-year-old Grovetown school record. She finished sixth at the 6A State Championship, proving she can compete at the highest level.
Keira Beaumont, North Cobb
Beaumont was the third-fastest junior in the state last season with a PR of 24.07. She is aiming to break the 23-second barrier in 2025 and has shown consistent progression. She holds the second-fastest 200m time in North Cobb history, and an intense training rivalry with teammate Jasmine Robinson should push her to even greater heights.
Skylar Cunningham, Greater Atlanta Christian
Cunningham made both the 100m and 200m lists, proving her versatility. Her freshman year was nothing short of spectacular, as she placed second in both the 100m and 200m at the 5A State Championships. Her PR of 24.10 ranked her third all-time in Greater Atlanta Christian history. Expect her to push for state titles this season.