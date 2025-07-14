Two Georgia High School Shortstops Selected in First Round of 2025 MLB Draft
The first round of the 2025 MLB Draft featured a run on shortstops and two of them came from the high school ranks in Georgia, as Mill Creek's Daniel Pierce and Newman High's Dax Kilby each realized lifelong dreams by hearing their names called in the opening round of the draft.
Both got the call from American League East clubs, as Pierce went to the Tampa Bay Rays with the No. 14 pick and Kilby went with the No. 39 pick to the New York Yankees.
Pierce, who was rated as the 13th best player entering the draft, went just about where he was slotted, while Kilby went well above his rating as the 62nd best prospect.
Pierce is the son of Mill Creek coach Paul Pierce and is described as the classic coach's son, as a grinder who provides leadership and energy. Pierce hits and throws from the right side and flashes outstanding speed, with a speed rating of 60, and hustle on the base-paths. He is expected to be an above average hitter who is expected to emerge as a power hitter as he progresses.
Daniel Pierce Scouting grades:
Hit: 55 | Power: 45 | Run: 60 | Arm: 55 | Field: 55 | Overall: 55
Kilby is considered to have a very polished bat for a high school player, having excelled against top-tier pitching on the showcase circuit.
Dax Kilby Scouting Grades:
Hit: 55 | Power: 50 | Run: 55 | Arm: 50 | Field: 45 | Overall: 50
Questions about his ability to pan out as a major league shortstop are why some analysts rated him as a second or third round pick. An injury to his shoulder during his high school career has left him with a funky throwing motion and he struggles to make all of the throws from the shortstop spot. The Yankees, however, obviouly loved the bat enough to worry about where he will use his glove later.
A left-handed hitter with a quick compact stroke, Kilby helped Newman to the Georgia Class 5A state championship this year., the team's first title in 34 years.