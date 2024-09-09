Vote: South Georgia high school football Player of the Week (9/9/2024)
The midway point of the 2024 Georgia high school football regular season is nearing and the top performances continue to roll in across the state.
This past weekend was was no different and we invite you to review our list of candidates below and vote for your choice for this week's South Georgia High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Cope Durand of Jasper County.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
TJ Stanley, Toombs County
Bulldogs quarterback TJ Stanley couldn’t be stopped Friday night in a showdown against Rome. The senior threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 60 yards and two more scores to help lead them to a 33-29 win over the Wolves.
Joshua Troupe, Richmond Hill
New Hampstead had no answer for Richmond Hill running back Joshua Troupe Friday night. The senior rushed 31 times for 277 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 47-28 win.
Zo Smalls, Savannah Christian
Raiders running back Zo Smalls is good at football. The senior carried the ball a whopping 38 times for 214 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 44-20 win against Oceanside Collegiate Friday night.
Micah O’Neal, Dublin
Fightin’ Irish quarterback Micah O’Neal did it all Friday night in a 49-0 shutout of Washington County. He threw for two touchdowns, rushed for one and returned a punt 68 yards for a touchdown in the win.
Jamir Boyd, Ware County
The Gators found themselves in a thrilling game against Bartram Trail (Fl) Friday night and junior running back was dominant. He rushed 31 times for 186 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Tristan Houston, Westside-Macon
Seminoles senior wide receiver Tristan Houston was far from the reason why they lost to Bowdon Friday night. He hauled in six receptions for 143 yards and scored a touchdown in the loss.
Isaiah Scott, Johnson
Atomsmashers running back Isaiah Scott was a hard man to bring down in their gusty 14-8 win over Islands Friday night. Scott rushed for 137 yards on 14 carries and scored one of their two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 24 yards in the win.
Todd Robinson, Valdosta
Wildcats senior quarterback Todd Robinson used his arm and legs to beat Jesuit (Fl) 35-28 Friday night. Robinson threw for 158 yards and two scores and ran for another 127 yards and two scores to finish his night with upwards of 300 yards of offense and four touchdowns.
Reico Collins, Jenkins
Warriors senior linebacker Reico Collins was in on virtually every play Friday night in a 28-12 win over Liberty County. He led the way with a game-high 13 tackles, 12 of which were solo.
AB Hilton, Screven County
Sophomore running back AB Hilton was a force for the Gamecocks Friday night. He rushed for 184 yards on 18 carries and scored three touchdowns to help beat Claxton 36-12.
Parks Riendeau, Camden County
Wildcats quarterback Parks Reindeau had a solid night throwing the football against Ribault (Fl.) He threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another in a 62-6 win.