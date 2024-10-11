Vote: Who is the Georgia girls flag football Player of the Week? (10/11/2024)
The 2024 girls high school flag football season is underway in Georgia and we are introducing our first set of nominees for Georgia Girls Flag Football Player of the Week.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Audrey Jensen, Milton
Jensen had a great game leading the Milton offense as she was 19-25 with 209 passing yards and four touchdowns in the win over Columbus.
Serenity Hickman, Columbus
In her first game of the season, she went off for 163 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air and one on the ground as her team routed Elite Scholars.
Londyn Felder, Redan
Felder has been unstoppable on the ground to start the season. In her first game versus M.L.K, she only had nine carries and rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Against Miller Grove she got 12 carries and gained 147 yards and two touchdowns.
Cailleigh Peterson, Savannah Arts Academy
Peterson went off for 170 rushing yards on only nine carries in the win over Windsor Forest.
Leilani Boswell, Sandy Creek
Boswell did it all for Sandy Creek in the win over KIPPAC. She went 9-15 passing for 132 yards and a touchdown and on the ground, she had eight carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
Jada Bady, Riverdale
Bady took 16 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Luella.
Caroline Marshall, Milton
Marshall had her best game of the season so far versus Columbus as she reeled in five receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
Gabby Minus, Hebron Christian
Minus went off versus Meadowcreek with five receptions for 78 yards and three touchdowns.
Alexandria Lofton, Columbus
In her first game Lofton was unstoppable as Columbus took down Elite Scholars. She had four catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
Sophia Rhodes, Hebron Christian
Rhodes has racked up a state-leading seven sacks in just four games.
Zipporah Smith, Northside (Warner Robins)
Smith was a beast on the defensive end as Northside took down Hawkinsville. She led her team with six tackles and four sacks.