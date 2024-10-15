Vote: Who should be Georgia's High School Softball Player of the Week? (10/15/2024)
It was another great week of action on Georgia high school softball diamonds with thrilling finishes and outstanding individual performances.
Here is the latest group of nominees for Georgia High School Softball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Taylor Sawyer of Buford.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Blair McClain, Mill Creek
McClain went off in what was a shootout versus Milton. She went 3-4 with a triple, home run, a stolen base and two RBIs.
Ava Brookshire, Mill Creek
Brookshire was also a big part of the fireworks as she had a double, triple, home run and was a single away from the cycle and had four RBIs.
Kate Grice, Pace Academy
Grice had a monster night in the blowout win over Midtown. She went 4-4 with a double, two triples, a homer and six RBIs.
Abby Lovell, Northside
In only three innings, Lovell struck out eight out of nine batters that she faced and got the win over Columbus.
Milan Torres, Seckinger
Torres had back-to-back games versus Peachtree Ridge and North Hall with multiple hits and home runs.
JJ Sweat, East Paulding
Sweat earned her seventh win on the season as she shut out Central in five innings of work with only one hit allowed and 11 strikeouts.
Alyssa Martin, South Effingham
Martin had a monster game in South Effingham’s last regular season game, she went 4-5, hit two home runs, a double and drove in seven of her team’s eight runs.
Chloe Wolfenbarger, Harris County
Wolfenbarger went six strong innings with four strikeouts and no runs allowed as she earned the win over Northgate.
Keren Leal, Brookwood
The Sophomore went 4-5, hit her sixth homer of the season and drove in three runs as her team took down a good Mill Creek squad.
Marie Zeigler, Pope
Zeigler led the way with two bombs and five RBIs in the double header sweep over Marist.
Abby Thacker, North Paulding
North Paulding got the win in both games in the double header over Cherokee and Thacker went off. She finished with five hits including a triple, three doubles, and five RBIs.
Kiersten Costantino, Brookwood
Costantino had her best outing of the season as she went seven shutout innings versus Lambert.