Vote: Who should be Georgia's High School Softball Player of the Week? (10/23/2024)
It was another great week of action on Georgia high school softball diamonds with thrilling finishes and outstanding individual performances.
Here is the latest group of nominees for Georgia High School Softball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: JJ Sweat of East Paulding.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
JJ Sweat, East Paulding
East Paulding took down Greenbrier in three games and Sweat made her presence felt while she was in the circle. She pitched 14 innings, struck out 13 batters and picked up both wins in the series.
Eve Roszkowski, Cambridge
Roszkowski went off in game one of the first round. She completely shut down Cedartown’s offense as she went five innings, only giving up one hit, no runs and striking out seven batters.
Chloe Wolfenbarger, Harris County
Wolfenbarger had two hit and both were home runs, Harris County rode that momentum to a game one victory over Cambridge.
Kimby Tobar, Seckinger
Tobar went 2-4 with a home run to help Seckinger take down Pope in game one.
Kadyn Gabrels, Buford
Gabrels was on a heater in the series sweep of Westlake. She finished the series with four hits, three home runs and eight RBIs.
Brooklyn Atha, Buford
Atha went 4-4 with two home runs and eight RBIs to close out Walton and punch Buford’s ticket to Columbus.
Madison Pena, Mill Creek
Pena hit a grand slam to help Mill Creek pull away from Etowah in game one and then went 2-5 with a double in the closeout game two.
Josalyn Sergent, Grovetown
Sergent shutout a great Brookwood team as she went 5.2 innings, with seven strikeouts and no earned runs.
Haley Brown, Sonoraville
The senior was a huge bright spot for the Phoenix in the win over Murray County. She went 3-3 with a home run, four RBIs, and a stolen base.
Ansley Hall, Sonoraville
Hall was lights out in the circle, she pitched five shutout innings and struck out eight batters. At the plate she went 2-3 with two RBIs to help herself earn the win.
Peyton Tamborra, North Cobb Christian
Tamborra led the charge in the blowout win over Darlington. She went 3-4 with a home run, double, and four RBIs.
Courtney Fletcher, North Cobb Christian
In the game two win over Darlington, Fletcher did it all. She was 3-3 with a double, triple, home run and five RBIs, and was a single short of the cycle.