Vote: Who should be Georgia's High School Softball Player of the Week? (10/8/2024)
It was another great week of action on Georgia high school softball diamonds with thrilling finishes and outstanding individual performances.
Here is the latest group of nominees for Georgia High School Softball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Megan Whitt of Seckinger.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Caroline Stanton, Buford
Stanton hurls her third perfect game of her career as she goes five innings with 12 strikeouts versus Marist.
Rhianna Weaver, Creekside
In her last three games, Weaver has gone 6-6 with a home run, two triples, a double, eight RBIs and five stolen bases as her team has gone 3-0 in those games.
Addie Edwards, Heritage
Edwards went 3-0 last week improving her record to 16-0.
Zaena Harris, Luella
Harris has shown off her power in her last two games with two home runs and five RBIs.
Gwen Hill, Hebron Christian
Hill went seven innings in both her last two starts and had a total of 22 strikeouts.
Loreal Byrd, Northside
Byrd had maybe her best game of the season as she went 3-3 with a double, two home runs, and five RBIs in the win over Griffin.
Aubrey McConkey, Armuchee
McConkey picked up her 13th win of the season as she went nine innings with 13 strikeouts against Fannin County. She earned her 14th win of the season against Chattoga as she went seven innings with nine strikeouts.
Hannah Garner, Georgia Military
Garner had 12 strikeouts and only one walk versus Brentwood as she picked up her 12th win of the season.
KeeLee Harris, Dutchtown
Harris had half of her home run total for the season in the win against Morrow. She went 2-4 with two bombs and four RBIs.
Cacie Cutright, Trinity Christian
Cutright had her best game of the season in the win over Griffin. She went 3-3 with two home runs and three RBIs.
Madison Shelton, Sumter County
Shelton went six shutout innings and struck out 10 batters as she got her ninth win of the season.
Taylor Sawyer, Buford
Sawyer had a two run bomb that was her first career home run, that home run powered Buford over Mill Creek in a game that ended with a score of 3-2.