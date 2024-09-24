Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Georgia Softball Player of the Week? (9/24/2024)
It was another great week of action on Georgia high school softball diamonds with thrilling finishes and outstanding individual performances.
Here is the latest group of nominees for Georgia High School Softball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Ellie Lenz of Lakeside.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Summer Castorri, Buford
In the 8-0 win over River Ridge, hit a home run and drove in two runs. Against Winder-Barrow she had possibly her best game of the season with three home runs, she has six home runs in her last six games.
Caroline Stanton, Buford
Stanton picks up her sixth win on the season as she throws a complete game and a one-hit shutout against Winder-Barrow
Anna Mary Talcott, Tattnall Square Academy
Tattnall Square Academy went 3-0 last week and Mary Talcott played a big role in all three wins. She went 7-7 with a home run, two doubles, and six RBIs.
Gwen Hill, Hebron Christian
Hill picked up her 18th win of the season after going seven innings and striking out 12 batters versus Hart County.
Baylee Dowdy, Alexander
Bowdy had a monster game in the win over New Manchester, she went 3-3 with a home run, double, and seven RBIs.
Hannah Garner, Georgia Military
Garner picked up three wins last week. The first coming against Lake Oconee Academy, as she pitched five perfect innings and struck out 13 batters. In the double header against GSIC, she pitched five shutout innings the first game and struck out eight batters and in game two she pitched five innings again only allowing one run and striking out 12.
Milan Torres, Seckinger
Torres has been on a roll as of late, she has five hits in her last three games and three of them have been home runs.
Ava Brookshire, Mill Creek
Mill Creek took down Collins Hill and North Gwinnett last week and Brookshire continued to shine.
In both games she combined for 7-10, with a home run, two doubles, and seven RBIs.
Addie Edwards, Heritage
Edwards improved to 13-0 on the season after picking up three wins last week. She pitched a total of 16 innings in those three games and only allowed two runs which helped lower her ERA to 0.56.
Khloe Walker, Newnan
Walker has found her groove as of late and so has Newnan. Newnan went 4-0 last week and Walker went 4-7 with two stolen bases, a home run, two doubles, and nine RBIs.
MC Stanley, Marist
Stanley was on fire her last two games. Against Brookwood she went 2-3 with two home runs and four RBIs. Against Southwest Dekalb, she went 4-4 with a home run and five RBIs.