Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Georgia Softball Player of the Week? (9/9/2024)

Georgia Softball Player of the Week (9/9/2024)
The 2024 Georgia high school softball season continues to roll forward and now it is time to vote for this week's SBLive Georgia High School Softball Player of the Week winner.
Please review our list of nominees and then cast your vote for the athlete you find most deserving.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Armonie Morrison, Miller Grove.
Here are this week's nominees:
May Weis, Riverwood
Weis had a historic performance last week that deserves some recognition. She set a school record with 14 innings pitched and 25 strikeouts versus Sprayberry. Not only did she strike out 25 batters and pitch 14 innings but she didn’t allow a single run and only two hits.
Ava Cowart, East Forsyth
Cowart went 4-4 in the win over Flowery Branch. She accounted for five runs and stole two bases.
Gwen Hill, Hebron Christian
Hill picked up three wins last week to improve her win total to 17 on the season. In those three games she threw 17 innings and had 30 strikeouts while only allowing two runs.
Rhianna Weaver, Creekside
Weaver has been on a hot streak as of late, in two recent games she went 5-6 with four RBIs, and two home runs.
Kaylee Huckaby, Rockmart
Huckaby increased her win total to 13 and her win streak to five in a row with a couple wins last week. Against Cedartown she went four shutout innings with six strikeouts and against North Cobb Christian she pitched a complete seven inning game and struck out six batters.
Kaylyn Arnold, Douglas County
In two games last week Arnold continued to do what she has done all season. Against Hiram she went 2-3 with a double, home run and four RBIs and versus Lithia Springs, she went 3-4 with two homers and five RBIs.
Addie Edwards, Heritage (Ringgold)
Edwards was phenomenal in the circle last week. She went 3-0 improving her overall record to 11-0. She had two highlight games, one versus Adairsville where she threw a seven-inning perfect game including 18 strikeouts. The very next game she threw five innings versus Tattnall Square only allowing one run and striking out 10 batters.
Ja’Myiah Walker, Dutchtown
Walker showed out last week, in the win over McIntosh she went 3-3 with a double, two home runs, and four RBIs. Against Morrow she went 2-4 with a double and a home run and verus Eagles Landing she went 5-5 with three doubles.
Kayleigh Sutton, South Cobb
Sutton had two terrific games last week. The first was versus Westlake as she went 3-4 with two home runs and five RBIs and the second was in a win over Marietta as she went 2-4 with an RBI and two doubles.
Addison Rackley, Buford
Rackley picked up her sixth win of the season as she pitched a complete game and struck out 12 batters in the win over Collins Hill. She also hit a home run at the plate.
Ellie Lenz, Lakeside
Lenz showed off her power last week as she hit three home runs and had four RBIs in two games.