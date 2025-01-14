Vote: Who Should Be the Georgia Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/13/2025)
Who was the Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of North Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jason Welborn of Decator.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Carter McCarn, Georgia Force Christian
Senior Carter McCarn had himself a night last Thursday. He scored 42 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the win. 25 of his 42 points came in the fourth quarter.
Zakariyya Dwight, Crisp County
Facing off against Appling County, Crisp County’s Zakariyya Dwight recorded his second triple-double of the season, scoring 24 points, grabbing 15 rebounds and blocking 12 shots.
David Culbreath-Martin, Duluth
Wildcats senior guard David Culbreath-Martin rained seven three’s and scored a game-high 34 points to help lead them to a win over Norcross last week.
Caleb Jones, Benedictine
Cadets standout Caleb Jones scored a game-high 31 points in their win over Calvary Day last week.
Josh Jackson, Houston County
The Bears got a big game from Josh Jackson in their win over TCC last week. He scored a game-high 21 points in the win.
Brock Bass-Bonner, North Cobb Christian
Sophomore standout Brock Bass-Bonner was dominant in their win over Murray County last week. He led the way with 23 points in the win.
Boston Kersh, Cherokee Bluff
Bears standout senior Boston Kersh couldn’t be stopped in their win over East Hall, scoring 25 points.
Trustin Mercer, Darlington
Senior Trustin Mercer was dominant last week, scoring a team-best 25 points and grabbing seven rebounds.
Josh Dixon, Milton
Eagles senior point guard Josh Dixon scored a game-high 23 points and dished out five assists in a win over Johns Creek last week.
Jerrin Samuel, Winder-Barrow
Bulldoggs junior Jerrin Samuel was dominant in their win over Apalachee last week, scoring a game-high 22 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out four assists.
Brock Barton, Pickens
Dragons senior Brock Barton scored a game-high 28 points in their dominant win over Greater Atlanta Christian last week.
Nick Durham, Alcovy
Tigers senior Nick Durham did what he could in their loss to Alcovy last week. He recorded a double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in the loss.
Dean Soulsby, Allatoona
Senior guard Dean Soulsby was dominant in their win over Cass last week. He scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the win.
Will Dopfer, Lambert
Longhorns junior Will Dopfer scored at will in their win over South Forsyth last week. He scored a game-high 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the win.
Dwayne Lawton, South Gwinnett
Comets junior Dwayne Lawton led the Comets to victory last week, scoring a game-high 24 points and seven rebounds against Rockdale County.
Kamden Stone, Centennial
Senior guard Kamden Stone led the way with a team-high 21 points and five assists in a loss to Kell last week.
Mario Hill, Greater Atlanta Christian
Spartans senior Mario Hill scored a team-high 20 points and dished out five assists in a loss to Pickens last week.