Vote: Who Should Be the Georgia Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/6/2025)
Who was the Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Georgia and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Luke Jack, Creekview
What a night it was for Creekview senior guard Luke Jack last Saturday. The senior set a new single-game scoring record for the school, scoring 44 points in a 77-53 win over Blessed Trinity.
Grant Smith, Madison County
Raiders senior guard came up huge in their 69-62 win over Hart County. The senior scored 26 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out six assists in the win.
Scott Stevens, Starr’s Mill
Panthers senior guard Scott Stevens scored his 1,000th career point in a close loss to Central Carrollton. He reached 1,000 points after a 35-point explosion in the game.
Nikolas Avaliani, Walton
Raiders senior guard Nikolas Avaliani was dominant in their 78-62 win over Campbell past Friday. He led all scorers with 34 points and grabbed six rebounds in the win.
JaMarkus Thomas, Monticello
Hurricanes junior guard JaMarkus Thomas turned in a big night offensively in their 55-46 win over Jackson. He led all scorers with 30 points in the win.
Zion Greene, McDonough
Warhawks senior guard Zion Greene was dominant in their 80-68 win over Union Grove, scoring a game-high 28 points while also dishing out seven assists and stealing four passes in the win.
Houston Henry, Union County
Senior guard Houston Henry couldn’t be stopped in their 71-62 win over Fannin County. He led all scores with 28 points in the win.
Huey Blalock, Rabun County
Junior point guard Huey Blalock was dominant in their 59-53 win over Commerce, scoring a game-high 27 points in the win.
Jason Welborn, Decatur
Decatur junior shooting guard Jason Welborn turned in a great performance in their 59-55 win over Central Gwinnett scoring 20 points and grabbing seven rebounds.
Zakariyya Dwight, Crisp County
Crisp County senior wing Zakariyya Dwight turned in a big performance in their 65-40 win over Dooly County. He scored 13 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked five shots in the win.
Trey Byrd, Veterans
Freshman Trey Byrd was terrific in their 65-57 win over Westside-Macon. He scored a game-high 24 points to lead all scorers.
Khamari Brooks, North Oconee
Titans junior standout Khamari Brooks had a great night in their 69-67 win over Buford. He recorded a double-double in the win, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
Jevon Harrison, East Hall
Vikings senior Jevon Harrison notched his 1,000th career point last Friday in their win over Oconee, scoring 20 points to reach the milestone.
Gideon Kamuelyu, Peachtree Ridge
Lions junior power forward Gideon Kamuelyu was one rebound away from scoring a double-double in their 64-55 win over Lee County on Saturday. He scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the win.
Caleb Drummer, Forsyth Central
Bulldogs junior Caleb Drummer scored 35 points in a loss to Nolensville (TN). He also grabbed seven rebounds in the loss.