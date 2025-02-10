Vote: Who Should Be the Georgia Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (2/10/2025)
Who was the Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Georgia and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jacob Salvador of Horizon Christian.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 16. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Nasir Poole, Brunswick
Pirates standout Nasir Poole scored 19 points to help lead them to a victory over Bradwell Institute last week.
Jonathon Pickering, Woodville-Tompkins
Wolverines standout Jonathon Pickering scored 30 points and eclipsed 1,000 points for his career in a win over Swainsboro last week.
Jayden Frias, West Forsyth
Wolverines standout Jayden Frias scored 16 points to help them secure a playoff spot after beating South Forsyth last week.
Cameron Hewling, Mount Paran Christian
Eagles standout Cameron Hewling scored 19 points to help lead them to a win last week.
CJ Humphery, Furtah Prep
Falcons standout CJ Humphery scored 18 points to help lead them to a win over No. 1 ranked Heritage School last week.
Stanton German, Pope
Greyhounds standout Stanton German scored 20 points to help lead them to a win over Lassiter last week.
Austin Walker, Tucker
Tigers standout Austin Walker scored 20 points and stole five passes to help lead them to a win over Marist last week.
Brice Proctor, Providence Christian:
Storm standout Brice Proctor scored 17 and eclipsed 1,000 points for his career in a win over Banks County last week.
Jory Williams, Starr’s Mill
Panthers standout Jory Williams scored a career-high 31 points in a win over Northside last week.
Trey Phillips, Roswell
Hornets standout Trey Phillips scored 29 points in a close loss to Milton last week.
Bryce Howson, Decatur
Bulldogs standout Bryce Howson scored 14 points and dished out 10 assists in a close loss to Tri-Cities last week.
Marlon Knight, Calvary Day
Cavaliers standout Marlon Knight scored 32 points to help lead them to a win over Islands last week.
Favion Kirkwood, Johnson
Atomsmashers standout Favion Kirkwood scored 20 points in a loss to Beach last week.
Jordan Samuel, Winder-Barrow
Bulldoggs standout Jordan Samuel scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a win over Clarke Central last week.
Grant Robich, North Cobb Chrisitan
Eagles standout Grant Robich scored 14 points and dished out seven assists to help lead them to a victory last week.