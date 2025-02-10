High School

Vote: Who Should Be the Georgia Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (2/10/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Colin Hubbard

High School On SI

Who was the Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Georgia and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jacob Salvador of Horizon Christian.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 16. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Nasir Poole, Brunswick

Pirates standout Nasir Poole scored 19 points to help lead them to a victory over Bradwell Institute last week.

Jonathon Pickering, Woodville-Tompkins

Wolverines standout Jonathon Pickering scored 30 points and eclipsed 1,000 points for his career in a win over Swainsboro last week. 

Jayden Frias, West Forsyth

Wolverines standout Jayden Frias scored 16 points to help them secure a playoff spot after beating South Forsyth last week. 

Cameron Hewling, Mount Paran Christian

Eagles standout Cameron Hewling scored 19 points to help lead them to a win last week. 

CJ Humphery, Furtah Prep

Falcons standout CJ Humphery scored 18 points to help lead them to a win over No. 1 ranked Heritage School last week. 

Stanton German, Pope

Greyhounds standout Stanton German scored 20 points to help lead them to a win over Lassiter last week. 

Austin Walker, Tucker

Tigers standout Austin Walker scored 20 points and stole five passes to help lead them to a win over Marist last week. 

Brice Proctor, Providence Christian:

Storm standout Brice Proctor scored 17 and eclipsed 1,000 points for his career in a win over Banks County last week. 

Jory Williams, Starr’s Mill

Panthers standout Jory Williams scored a career-high 31 points in a win over Northside last week. 

Trey Phillips, Roswell

Hornets standout Trey Phillips scored 29 points in a close loss to Milton last week. 

Bryce Howson, Decatur

Bulldogs standout Bryce Howson scored 14 points and dished out 10 assists in a close loss to Tri-Cities last week. 

Marlon Knight, Calvary Day

Cavaliers standout Marlon Knight scored 32 points to help lead them to a win over Islands last week. 

Favion Kirkwood, Johnson

Atomsmashers standout Favion Kirkwood scored 20 points in a loss to Beach last week. 

Jordan Samuel, Winder-Barrow

Bulldoggs standout Jordan Samuel scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a win over Clarke Central last week. 

Grant Robich, North Cobb Chrisitan

Eagles standout Grant Robich scored 14 points and dished out seven assists to help lead them to a victory last week.

Published
Colin Hubbard
COLIN HUBBARD

Colin Hubbard is a skilled sports media professional as both a writer and a photographer. He served for more than two years as the sports editor of the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in Atlanta and as the Georgia Tech beat writer for Greater Atlanta. Colin is an expert in the coverage of prep sports, having served as a freelancer with the Gwinnett Daily Post and The Paper of Baselton. He has been covering Georgia high school sports for SBLive Sports Georgia since 2022.

Home/Georgia