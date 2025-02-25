High School

Vote: Who Should Be the Georgia Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (2/25/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Who was the Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Georgia and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to our last week winner: Cameron Hewling, Mount Paran Christian.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, March 2. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Mylan Roebuck, Franklin County

Lions standout Mylan Roebuck scored 19 points to help lead them to a Sweet 16 win over Salem last week. 

JT Scott, Mount Paran Christian

Eagles standout JT Scott scored 19 points to help lead them to a Sweet 16 win over Lovett last week. 

Cortez Redding, Jonesboro

Cardinals standout Cortez Redding scored 21 points and dished out 11 assists to help lead them to a Sweet 16 win over Cambridge last week. 

Enzo Combs, Habersham Central

Raiders standout Enzo Combs scored 28 points to help lead them to a Sweet 16 win last week.

Mike Polke, Toombs County

Bulldogs standout Mike Polke scored 26 points to help lead them to a Sweet 16 win over Woodville last week.

Nikolas Avaliani, Walton

Raiders standout Nikolas Avaliani scored 21 points to help lead them to a Sweet 16 win over Westlake last week. 

Miles Clanton, Norcross

Blue Devils standout Miles Clanton scored 16 points to help lead them to a Sweet 16 win over McEachern last week. 

Daniel Ogunyemi, Milton

Eagles standout Daniel Ogunyemi scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a close loss to Woodward Academy last week. 

Jacob Mickell, BEST Academy

Eagles standout Jacob Mickell scored 25 points to help lead them to a Sweet 16 win over Rabun County last week. 

J’Mari Greene, Putnam County

War Eagles standout J’Mari Greene scored 26 points to help lead them to a Sweet 16 win over Commerce last week. 

Germani Wilson, Mays

Raiders standout Germani Wilson scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to help lead them to a Sweet 16 win over Allatoona last week. 

CJ Harper, Paideia

Pythons standout CJ Harper scored 16 points to help lead them to a Sweet 16 win over Christian Heritage last week. 

Zion Greene, McDonough

Warhawks standout Zion Greene scored 31 points to help lead them to a Sweet 16 win over Southwest Dekalb last week. 

Gregory Dunson, Alexander

Cougars standout Gregory Dunson scored 31 points and dished out eight assists to help lead them to a Sweet 16 win over Houston County last week. 

Brock Bass Bonner, North Cobb Christian

Eagles standout Brock Bass Bonner scored 20 points to help lead them to a Sweet 16 win over Mount Bethel last week.

