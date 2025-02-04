Vote: Who Should Be the Georgia Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (2/4/2025)
Who was the Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Georgia and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Braxton Rembert of Mill Creek.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Heze Kent, Brunswick
Pirates standout Heze Kent scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in their win over South Effingham last week.
Dmarley Elliott, St. Pius
Golden Lions standout Dmarley Elliott scored 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in their win over Sequoyah last week.
DJ Hubbard, Cedar Shoals
Jaguars standout DJ Hubbard scored 33 points and dished out four assists to help lead them in a loss to Rabun Gap last week.
Trey Bradley, Warner Robins
Demons standout Trey Bradley scored 33 points to help lead them to a victory over Benedictine last week.
Josiah McCurry, Habersham Central
Raiders standout Josiah McCurry scored 28 points to reach 1,000 for his career in a win over Apalachee last week.
Justin McMillian, Tattnall County
Warriors standout Justin McMillian scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds in their win over Appling County last week.
Banks Pourchier, North Oconee
Titans standout Banks Pourchier scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds in their win over Heritage last week.
Caden Lofton, Crisp County
Cougars standout Caden Lofton scored 12 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out seven assists in their win over Pierce County last week.
Christopher Park, Mount Paran Christian
Eagles standout Christopher Park scored 24 points and dished out three assists in their win over Wesleyan last week.
Omari Scott, Woodland
Wolfpack standout Omari Scott scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in their win over Union Grove last week.
Jaylon Seymour, Providence Christian
Storm standout Jaylon Seymour scored 29 points and stole six passes to help lead them to a win over Elbert County last week.
Ryan Koch, Roswell
Hornets standout Ryan Koch scored 26 points to help lead them to a victory over Seckinger last week.
Jacob Salvador, Horizon Christian
Warriors standout Jacob Salvador scored 28 points to help lead them to a victory over Fideles last week.
Darrell Dickens III, Mount Vernon
Mustangs standout Darrell Dickens III scored 21 points in their loss to Paideia last week.
Brooks Thrasher, King’s Academy
Knights standout Brooks Thrasher scored 16 points to help lead them to a victory over Cherokee Christian last week.