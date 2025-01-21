Vote: Who Should Be the Georgia Girls High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/20/2025)
Who was the Georgia Girls Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Georgia and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Lillie Harris of Paulding County.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Hailey Wortmann, Midtown
Knights junior Hailey Wortman notched her eighth double-double of the season in their win over Paideia, scoring 18 points and grabbing 19 rebounds in the win.
Teaira Kelley, Walnut Grove
Warriors senior Teaira Kelley turned in a huge performance in their overtime win against Pace Academy. She scored a game-high 33 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the win.
Martin Davis, Brunswick
Junior standout Martin Davis matched her career-high in points with 29 last week in their win over Beach.
Julie Azeltine, Oconee County
Warriors senior Julie Azeltine was dominant in their win over Madison County last week, scoring a game-high 27 points in the win.
Kyann Senior, Marietta
Blue Devils sophomore Kyann Senior notched a double-double in their loss to Webb, scoring 15 points and grabbing 15 rebounds.
Trinitee Thomas, Warner Robins
Demons sophomore Trinitee Thomas was dominant in their win over the weekend. She scored a team-high 20 points and was one rebound away from recording a double-double.
Zana Justice, Milton
Eagles senior Zana Justice notched a double-double in their loss to Woodward Academy, scoring 18 points and grabbing 15 rebounds.
Caroline Beavin, North Gwinnett
Bulldogs senior Caroline Beavin helped lead them to a win over Lanier last week, scoring a game-high 20 points in the win.
Amilya Taft, Creekview
Senior standout Amilya Taft was dominant in their win over Etowah, scoring a team-high 23 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
Rhianna Boynton, Hardaway
Hawks sophomore Rhianna Boynton recorded a double-double in their win over Marietta, scoring 17 points and grabbing 15 rebounds to help lead the way.
Kayla Cleaveland, River Ridge
Knights standout Kaya Cleaveland was dominant in their win over Southridge last week. She scored a game-high 22 points to lead the way.
Jaidyn Taylor, North Cobb
Warriors sophomore Jaidyn Taylor did what she could in their loss to Etowah. She scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds in the loss.
Graycen Ehlen, Walton
Raiders senior Gaycen Ehlen notched a double-double in their loss to Cherokee, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.