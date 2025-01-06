Vote: Who Should Be the Georgia Girls High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/6/2025)
Who was the Georgia Girls Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Georgia and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
A’Miya Cromer, Upson-Lee
Knights junior forward A’Miya Cromer couldn’t be stopped in their 61-20 win over Mary Persons. She led all scorers with 39 points, nearly doubling the scoring output of Mary Persons in the win.
Jasmine Baxter, Luella
Standout Jasmine Baxter did what she could in a close 54-49 loss to Westside (SC). She led all scorers with 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the loss.
Leah DeWitt, Marietta
Blue Devils freshman guard Leah DeWitt was dominant in their 54-47 win over Starr’s Mill last Friday. She scored 28 points, grabbed five rebounds and stole four passes in the win.
Tatum Brown, Grayson
Rams senior guard Tatum Brown was responsible for their game-winning shot in their close 67-64 win over rival Archer last Friday. Trailing by two points in the closing seconds, Brown converted a three-point play to win the game.
Megan Ohonde, Fayette County
Tigers senior guard Megan Ohonde turned in a great performance in their 80-44 win over Trinity Christian, scoring 24 points and grabbing 16 rebounds to lead the way.
Nimah Ibidunni, Alexander
Cougars sophomore forward Nimah Ibidunni turned in a big performance in their 58-46 win over Hiram. She recorded a double-double in the win, scoring 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
Aubriyana Camp, Dalton
Sophomore guard Aubriyana Camp was terrific in their 59-44 win over rival Northwest. She led all scorers with 25 points in the win.
Mackenna Nix, Temple
Tigers standout senior Mackenna Nix had a big night in their win over Mount Zion, scoring a game-high 21 points, grabbing nine rebounds and stealing five passes.
Trinitee Thomas, Warner Robins
Demons sophomore standout Trinitee Thomas flirted with a triple-double in their 59-44 win over Ware County. She scored 13 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out seven assists in the win. She also stole six passes.
Tiara Jones, Discovery
Titans senior forward Tiara Jones was dominant in their win over Duluth last Friday. She scored 11 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in the win.
Danielle Osho, Hebron Chrisitan
Lions senior forward Danielle Osho helped lead them to a 60-53 win over Link Academy, scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the win.
Janaye Walker, Baldwin
Braves senior forward Janaye Walker notched a double-double in their blowout win over Westside-Augusta, scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Carly Bramlett, Christian Heritage
Lions junior standout Carly Bramlett had a big night in their 69-52 win over BT Washington. She scored 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished out three assists and stole three passes in the win.
Lindsey Kopacek, Starr’s Mill
Sophomore forward Lindsey Kopacek gave it her best effort in a close 54-47 loss to Marietta. She was dominant, scoring 21 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in the loss.
Abbey Bensman, Pope
Greyhounds junior guard Abbey Benson reached 1,000 career points last week after scoring 17 points in a win over Cartersville.