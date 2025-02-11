High School

Vote: Who Should Be the Georgia Girls High School Basketball Player of the Week? (2/5/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Georgia and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Zora Geiger of Calvary Day.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Hannah Lopez, Denmark

Danes standout Hannah Lopez scored 17 points to help lead them to a win over West Forsyth last week. 

BriAnn Freeman, Fayette County

Tigers standout BriAnna Freeman scored 17 points and stole six passes to help lead them to a win over Troup County last week. 

Wildcats standout Adelyn Thompson scored 21 points to help lead them to a win over Athens Academy. 

Kassidy Neal, Baldwin

Braves standout Kassidy Neal ccored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists to help lead them to a win over Cross Creek last week. 

Leah DeWitt, Marietta

Devils standout Leah DeWitt scored 30 points to help lead them to a win over Walton last week. 

Graycen Ehlen, Walton

Raiders standout Graycen Ehlen scored 17 points in a close loss to Marietta last week. 

Taylor Wills, Etowah

Eagles standout Taylor Wills scored 17 points to help lead them to a win over Wheeler last week. 

Kennedy Deese, Kell

Longhorns standout Kennedy Deese scored 24 points to help lead them to a win over Cambridge last week. 

Kaylon Jackson, Discovery

Titans standout Kaylon Jackson scored 21 points and stole nine passes in a win over Mountain View. 

Sanai Cyrus, Loganville Christian

Lions standout Sanai Cyrus scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a win last week. 

Kaytlin Arnold, Cartersville

Hurricanes standout Kaytlin Arnold scored 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds and stole six passes in a win over Southeast Whitfield last week.

Colin Hubbard is a skilled sports media professional as both a writer and a photographer. He served for more than two years as the sports editor of the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in Atlanta and as the Georgia Tech beat writer for Greater Atlanta. Colin is an expert in the coverage of prep sports, having served as a freelancer with the Gwinnett Daily Post and The Paper of Baselton. He has been covering Georgia high school sports for SBLive Sports Georgia since 2022.

