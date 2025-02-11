Vote: Who Should Be the Georgia Girls High School Basketball Player of the Week? (2/5/2025)
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Georgia and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Zora Geiger of Calvary Day.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Hannah Lopez, Denmark
Danes standout Hannah Lopez scored 17 points to help lead them to a win over West Forsyth last week.
Tigers standout BriAnna Freeman scored 17 points and stole six passes to help lead them to a win over Troup County last week.
Wildcats standout Adelyn Thompson scored 21 points to help lead them to a win over Athens Academy.
Kassidy Neal, Baldwin
Braves standout Kassidy Neal ccored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists to help lead them to a win over Cross Creek last week.
Leah DeWitt, Marietta
Devils standout Leah DeWitt scored 30 points to help lead them to a win over Walton last week.
Graycen Ehlen, Walton
Raiders standout Graycen Ehlen scored 17 points in a close loss to Marietta last week.
Taylor Wills, Etowah
Eagles standout Taylor Wills scored 17 points to help lead them to a win over Wheeler last week.
Kennedy Deese, Kell
Longhorns standout Kennedy Deese scored 24 points to help lead them to a win over Cambridge last week.
Kaylon Jackson, Discovery
Titans standout Kaylon Jackson scored 21 points and stole nine passes in a win over Mountain View.
Sanai Cyrus, Loganville Christian
Lions standout Sanai Cyrus scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a win last week.
Kaytlin Arnold, Cartersville
Hurricanes standout Kaytlin Arnold scored 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds and stole six passes in a win over Southeast Whitfield last week.