Vote: Who should be the Georgia High School Baseball Player of the Year for 2026?

The 2026 Georgia high school baseball season has already wrapped up. Now is the time to answer the question: Who should be the Georgia Baseball Player of the Year?

Here are High School on SI's Georgia Baseball Players of the Year for 2026. Scroll down to read about the list and cast your vote below.

Voting ends Sunday, July 12th, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Trevor Condon, Etowah

Condon led Etowah to the Class AAAAAA state championship and was named Gatorade Georgia Baseball Player of the Year. The senior and Tennessee commit batted .504 with nine home runs, 42 RBIs, and 17 doubles through 36 games, adding 15 steals.

Matthew Sharman, Etowah

Sharman also helped the Eagles by recording a pitching win over North Paulding in the first of a best-of-three series, along with three RBIs in the second. At the plate, the senior and Georgia commit batted .419 with 42 RBIs, 27 runs, 10 doubles, four home runs, and two triples. On the mound, he went 10-0 with a 1.22 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 74.1 innings pitched.

Martin Shelar, Marist

Shelar was dominant for Marist this spring. The senior and Mississippi State commit led the nation with 19 home runs, while batting .506 with 45 hits, 53 RBIs, seven doubles, and 42 runs.

Carson Bruce, North Cobb Christian

Bruce was quite impressive for North Cobb Christian in 2026. The junior and Georgia commit hit .485 with 50 hits, 66 RBIs, 15 home runs, 11 doubles, 54 runs, and 26 stolen bases.

Bubba Coleman, Cherokee Bluff

Coleman stepped up for Cherokee Bluff and was named Region 8-AAA All-Region Player of the Year. The senior and Alabama commit batted .462 with 42 RBIs, 14 home runs, 30 walks, and a 1.536 OPS.

Brock Johnson, Westfield School

Johnson was a true highlight for Westfield School this past season. The junior and South Carolina commit batted .583 with 56 hits, 50 RBIs, 13 home runs, 14 doubles, 44 runs, and 22 stolen bases.

Avery Horne, Peach County

Horne was named Region 1-AAA Co-Player of the Year for Peach County. The junior hit .455 with 45 hits, 50 RBIs, 23 runs, and nine stolen bases. Additionally, he went 7-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 42 innings pitched.

Avery Kilcrease, Worth County

Kilcrease had an impressive two-way showing for Worth County. On the mound, the senior and Albany State went 11-3 with 153 strikeouts and a 1.09 ERA in 95.6 innings. At the plate, he batted .437 with 55 hits, 34 RBIs, 10 home runs, nine doubles, and 32 runs.

Grant Gano, Lanier County

Gano led Lanier County to the Class A Division II State Championship. The senior and Georgia Southern commit went a perfect 14-0 on the bump with a 0.82 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 68.2 innings pitched. Additionally, he batted .474 with 46 hits, 29 RBIs, three home runs, 14 doubles, 32 runs, and 25 stolen bases.

Blake Bryant, Citizens Christian Academy

Bryant led Citizens Christian Academy to back-to-back state titles. The senior and Clemson commit went 10-0 on the mound with a 0.22 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 64 innings pitched. He also hit 45 RBIs and seven home runs.

Michael Nottleman, Columbus

Nottleman had an impressive two-way showing for Columbus in 2026. The senior and Georgia Tech commit went 8-1 with a 0.90 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 70 innings. Additionally, he batted .425 with 33 RBIs and nine home runs.

Wyatt Still, Tattnall Square Academy

Still was a true highlight for Tattnal Square Academy this past spring. The senior and Mercer commit went 69.2 innings with 133 strikeouts and a 1.41 ERA, while batting .463 with 37 hits, 13 extra-base hits, six home runs, and a 1.329 OPS.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.