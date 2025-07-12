NFHS Approves 2026 Girls Lacrosse Rule Changes to Boost Game Flow and Pace of Play
NFHS Unveils 2026 Girls Lacrosse Rule Changes Focused on Game Flow and Safety
Efforts to improve pace of play and streamline game action headline the newly approved 2026 high school girls lacrosse rules, announced by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).
Five key updates were recommended by the NFHS Girls Lacrosse Rules Committee during its June 23–25 meeting in Indianapolis. The NFHS Board of Directors has officially approved the changes, which will take effect in the 2026 season.
Draw Violations and Goal Circle Fouls Get Reworked
One of the most notable changes is to Rule 5-2 Penalty 1, which now allows any player to take the free position after an illegal draw. This provides officials and players more flexibility while keeping the game moving.
Similarly, under Rule 7-3 Penalties 1a and 3a, when a goal circle foul occurs, the offending player must now be placed 4 meters away from the player taking the free position—rather than being positioned behind them. This subtle change helps maintain clear sightlines and ensures safer play near the crease.
New Restart Rules for Goalkeeper Possession
Another pace-of-play tweak appears in Rule 4-3-3d, e, which now requires that when the goalkeeper has possession following a timeout, the game restarts at the closest dot, and any player is permitted to resume play. This alignment provides more consistency and reduces confusion during restarts.
Stick Check Requests Now Limited to Specific Moments
To reduce disruptions, Rule 2-4-5 redefines when coaches may request crosse (stick) inspections. Stick checks may now be made only:
- At quarter breaks or halftime
- During team-called timeouts
- Before overtime periods
- Before a draw
- Immediately following goals
This change supports game flow while preserving integrity checks at key intervals.
Electronic Device Use Restricted for On-Field Players
A newly introduced Rule 2-8-3 addresses growing concerns over electronic equipment. Under this rule, no on-field player may wear audio (microphone) or video (camera) devices during games. Violations will result in a coach misconduct penalty.
Girls Lacrosse Participation Reaches Over 100,000 Athletes
Girls lacrosse remains one of the fastest-growing high school sports in the country. According to the 2023-24 NFHS High School Athletics Participation Survey, 101,204 girls competed in lacrosse at 3,206 high schools nationwide.
“Girls lacrosse continues to grow at the high school level in both individual participation and state association sponsorship of the sport,” said Lindsey Atkinson, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the Girls Lacrosse Rules Committee.
“The committee believes the rules of the game are in a good place and changes that support the pace of play for the players that do not create an advantage for the offense or defense or increase risk are in the best interest of the game.”