Top 25 national high school volleyball rankings (9/4/2024)
Prep volleyball teams last weekend served up some impressive performances in Labor Day tournaments across the nation, creating plenty of movement in this week’s SBLive National Girls High School Volleyball poll.
Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas) moved up two spots to No. 1 after winning the 68-team Volleypalooza held at sites around the Lone Star State. Last week’s No. 1, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), plummeted 17 spots after losing consecutive matches for the first time in two years.
Cornerstone Christian Academy (San Antonio) jumped 12 spots to No. 2 after winning the Kamehameha Schools Labor Day Classic in Hawaii.
Defending SBLive national champion Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) slipped one spot to No. 3 after its 71-match win streak was snapped.
Dripping Springs (33-1), whose only loss has come to PCA at Volleypalooza, soared 11 spots to No. 4. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club) is No. 5.
Plant High (Tampa) debuted at No. 11 this week after winning the Nike Tournament of Champions Southeast in Gainesville, Fla. Also new to the poll are No. 16 Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.), which finished third at Nike TOC Southeast; and No. 17 Cypress Creek (Houston), which went 7-2 at Volleypalooza.
The SBLive national high school volleyball
rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond.
The rankings will be released weekly throughout the 2024 volleyball season. Find the complete breakdown of the preseason SBLive Power 25 below.
The Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the nation. Reach Jeff on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com.
SBLIVE POWER 25 NATIONAL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
1. Prestonwood Christian Academy (Plano, Texas) (16-1)
Last week: 3
The defending TAPPS Class 6A state champion moved up two spots to No. 1 after going 9-0 and winning the 68-team, two-day Volleypalooza, held at sites around Texas. Second-seeded PCA swept eight of its matches, including top-seeded Dripping Springs, 25-17, 25-20, in the final. PCA hosts Hockaday (Dallas) on Sept. 5.
2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas) (20-1)
Last week: 14
The Warriors last week beat Westlake (Austin), 3-0, and then went 10-0 to win the Kamehameha Schools Labor Day Classic in Hawaii. CCS beat California power Cathedral Catholic, 25-21, 25-18, in the title match. The Warriors did not drop a single set the entire tournament. Senior outside hitter Megan Fitch was named the All-Tournament MVP, and Coach Mike Carter achieved his 1,100thcareer victory. Cornerstone hosts United High (Laredo) on Sept. 6.
3. Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) (6-1)
Last week: 2
SBLive’s defending national champion extended its win streak to 71 matches dating to the second match of the 2022 season before falling to Brownsburg (Ind.), 3-1. The Royals bounced back by beating Providence (Clarksville) and Floyd Central (Floyds Knobs) in 3-0 sweeps. Leading the Royals are senior outside hitter Lindsey Mangelson (Mississippi State commit), senior middle hitter Shelby Bryan, senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Kaylyn Christy, and senior setter Ava Hunter (Loyola Chicago commit). HSE plays Bellmont (Decatur) and Carroll (Fort Wayne) on Saturday, Sept. 7.
4. Dripping Springs (Texas) (33-1)
Last week: 15
The Tigers last week showed they are for real by beating Casteel (Queen Creek, Ariz.), 3-0, and then going 8-1 and finishing as runner-up to powerhouse Prestonwood Christian at Volleypalooza. DSHS swept Hays (Buda), 3-0, for its only match this week. Leading the Tigers are junior Henley Anderson, senior middle hitter Ashley Euston, senior Libero Callie Krueger, senior outside hitter Riley Certain, and senior Lourdes Frontera.
5. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (20-1)
Last week: 4
The Bobcats extended their win streak to 15 after beating Plano and Lubbock-Cooper by 3-0 scores. Juniors outside hitters Ashlyn Sheay had 14 kills and Kylie Kleckner, 15 digs, and sophomore setter Sophee Peterson, 33 digs, against Lubbock-Cooper.
6. Alpharetta (Georgia) (17-0)
Last week: 8
The defending Class 6A state champ Raiders have won 22 straight dating to last season after beating Forsyth Central (Cumming), 3-0. Leading Alpharetta are senior outside hitter Brooke Boyles, senior middle hitter Madison McLin, junior outside hitter Stephanie Payne, junior Libero Kailey Leonard and senior setter Abigail Li.
7. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.) (9-1)
Last week: 7
The Dons are off to a red-hot start, reeling off nine consecutive victories before finishing as runner-up in the Kamehameha Schools Labor Day Classic. Cathedral Catholic lost to Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio) in the final.
8. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) (7-0)
Last week: 9
The defending WIAA Division 1 state champs recorded seven straight 2-0 sweeps to win the 24-team Homestead Joust tournament last weekend. DSHA beat Hamilton (Sussex) in the final. Senior outside hitters Madison Quest had seven kills and Olivia Durst, 15 digs for the Holy Angels in the title match. DSHA plays Wauwatosa East and Kettle Moraine Lutheran this week.
9. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (6-0)
Last week: 23
The Redwings, who last year finished as IHSA Class 4A state runner-up, jumped a whopping 14 spots after opening the season with a victory and then going 5-0 to win the Wheaton North Blue and Gold Volleyball Invitational. Benet takes on Metea Valley (Aurora) on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
10. Assumption (Louisville, Ky.) (4-0)
Last week: 11
The defending KHSAA volleyball state champs last week beat Providence (Clarksville, Ind.), 3-0. Senior outside hitter Emma Barnett had nine kills, junior defensive specialist Emily Kieran had 14 digs, and senior setter Emilee Fuller, 19 assists.
11. Plant (Tampa) (7-0)
Last week: Unranked
The defending Class 7A state champs won the Nike TOC Southeast and surged into the rankings. The Panthers outlasted Alabama’s defending Class 7A state champ McGill Toolen, Ocala Trinity Catholic, and defending Florida 4A state champ Miami Gulliver Prep, on opening day Friday.
Plant then beat Texas power Lovejoy, Sacred Heart Academy of Louisville, and nationally ranked Carrollwood Day School (Tampa).
Plant is led by senior 6-foot-1 outside hitter Maggie Dostic, a Tennessee commit; 6-foot senior middle hitter Kaylee Peper; 6-0 senior outside hitter Lara Matta, Mercy University commit; and 6-0 sophomore setter Sophia Dostic.
12. Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) (9-2)
Last week: 10
The Mustangs last week defeated Torrey Pines (San Diego), 3-1; and Harvard-Westlake (Studio City), 3-0. They play Mater Dei on Thursday. Junior outside hitter Audrey Flanagan had 30 kills, and senior Libero Taylor Deckert, 24 digs, against Harvard-Westlake.
13. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (7-0)
Last week: 13
The defending IHSA Class 4A state champ, which has won 17 overall titles, last week opened its season with a pair of 2-0 sweeps against Joliet Catholic and Nazareth Academy before going 5-0 and winning the Metea Valley tournament. The Mighty Macs visit Sandburg (Orland Park) on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
14. Valor Christian (Highlands, Ranch, Colo.) (8-0)
Last week: 20
The defending 5A state champion Eagles opened the season with a 3-1 victory against defending 4A state champ Palmer Ridge (Monument) and then went 7-0 to win an area tournament. They extended their win streak to 65 matches. Leading the Eagles are senior outside hitter Kenzey McGatlin and senior setter Chloe Elarton.
15. Carrollwood Day School (Tampa) (6-1)
Last week: 16
The defending Class 3A state champion Patriots, who now compete in Class 2A, went 5-1 and finished as runner-up in the Nike TOC Southeast. CDS swept Clovis North (Calif.), Ransom Everglades (Miami), Westminster Christian (Miami) and Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), and edged Notre Dame Academy (Parks Hills, Ky.), 2-1, before falling to Plant in the final. Sophomore outside hitter Lydia Chinchar, senior Libero Mattea Casale, senior defensive specialist Soraia Bradshaw, and junior setter Jansen Warbritton lead the Pats.
16. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) (9-1)
Last week: Unranked
The Pandas are playing well, ripping off four straight victories to open the season before going 5-1 and finishing third in the Nike TOC Southeast. NDA’s only loss came to Carrollwood Day School.
17. Cypress Ranch (Houston, Texas) (17-3)
Last week: Unranked
The Mustangs galloped to a 10-1 start before going 7-2 at Volleypalooza. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Taylor Porter, sophomore middle hitter Saniya Reynolds, junior Libero Kinsley Hooper, and junior setter Zora Bello.
18. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (4-2)
Last week: 1
The defending CIF Open Division state champs tumbled 17 spots after losing consecutive matches for the first time since October and November of 2022, falling to Redondo (Beach) Union, 3-0, and Torrey Pines (San Diego), 3-1. Senior outside hitter Presley Kiffin and senior Libero Sydney Raszewski lead the Monarchs. Mater Dei hosts rival Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, 9-2) on Sept. 5.
19. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Georgia) (14-4)
Last week: 5
The defending Class 4A state champ Knights lost to Pope, 3-1, and then went 3-3 in Nike TOC Southeast. Pace lost to Clovis North (Calif.) in the fifth-place match. Leading Pace are junior outside hitter/middle hitter Lawson Monroe, junior middle hitter Jolie Litvak, junior Libero/defensive specialist Gabby Emch, and junior setter Olivia Siskin.
20. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, California) (1-0)
Last week: 19
The Monarchs, who last year lost to Mater Dei in the CIF Open Division state championship match, defeated Los Gatos, 3-0, in its opener.
21. Flint Hill (Oakton, Va.) (0-0)
Last week: 21
The Huskies last year repeated as Division I Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) state champ and won the Independent School League Division AA tournament. They take on Elizabeth Seton (Bladensburg, Md.) on Sept. 6.
22. Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) (2-1)
Last week: 6
The four-time defending MSHSL Class AAAA state champs opened the season with a 3-1 loss to Rogers before bouncing back to beat Edina, 3-1 and 3-2. The Trojans take on unbeaten Eden Prairie (3-0) on Sept. 5 and Le Sueur-Henderson on Sept. 6.
23. Lake Catholic (Mentor, Ohio) (5-1)
Last week: 22
The defending OHSAA Division III state champs last week beat Cuyahoga (Falls) Valley Christian, 3-1. The Cougars play Elyria Catholic on Thursday, Sept. 5.
24. Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.) (1-0)
Last week: 24
The defending Class 5A state champ last week opened the season with a 3-1 win against Pattonville (Maryland Heights). The Lancers host Oakville (St. Louis) on Wednesday, Sept. 4, and visit St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis) on Thursday, Sept. 5. Leading Lafayette are sophomore outside hitter Shaye Witherspoon, senior middle hitter Kira Dufner, junior Libero Addy Wiese, senior outside hitter Maya Witherspoon, and senior setter Ella Scerba.
25. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.) (0-0)
Last week: 25
The traditionally tough California team, which last year went 35-6, hosts Redwood (Larkspur) on Sept. 10.
Dropped out: Dike-New Hartford (Dike, Iowa), Grand Oaks (Spring, Texas), Kamehameha Kapalama (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Honorable Mention: Roncalli (Ind.), Immaculate Heart Academy (N.J.), Lovejoy (Texas), St. Mary’s Dominican (La.), O’Connor (Ariz.), Bishop Gorman (Nev.), McGill-Toolen (Ala.), Mercy (Mich.), Marist (Ill.), Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Hudsonville (Mich.), Bob Jones (Madison, Ala.), Huntington Beach (Calif.), Lincoln Southwest (Neb.), Puyallup (Wash.), Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.), Pope (Marietta, Ga.), Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.), Redondo (Beach) Union (Calif.), Skutt Catholic (Neb.), Grand Oaks (Spring, Texas), Kamehameha Kapalama (Honolulu, Hawaii).