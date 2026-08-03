Hawaii Elite 12 Preseason Football State Rankings: Can Campbell Repeat After Ending Kahuku-St. Louis Dynasty?

For nearly a decade, Hawaii's Open Division football state championship belonged to one of two programs: Kahuku or St. Louis.

From the inaugural Open Division tournament in 2016 through 2024, the Red Raiders and Crusaders combined to win every state title, with Kahuku also capturing the final Division I championship in 2015 before the Open Division format was introduced. Their dominance spanned 10 consecutive seasons atop Hawaii high school football.

Then came 2025.

Campbell stunned the islands by ending the dynasty, edging Kamehameha Kapalama, 26-23, in the Open Division championship game after both Kahuku and St. Louis were eliminated before the final. It was one of the most surprising postseason runs in recent Hawaii football history.

Whether Campbell's breakthrough signals the start of a new era or simply a brief interruption remains to be seen. As the 2026 season begins, Kahuku and St. Louis reclaim the top two spots in High School On SI's preseason Hawaii Elite 12 Football Rankings, with defending state champion Campbell close behind at No. 3.

High School On SI

1. St. Louis

Last Season: 5-3

It was a disappointing season by the Crusaders' standards with the defending state champions failing to even qualify for the playoffs a year ago. Don't expect that to happen again as the perennial favorites reload with defensive lineman Stone Ah Quin and linebacker TJ Alualu among the top talent on hand that should get the Crusaders back into the postseason.

2. Kahuku

Last Season: 8-4

The Red Raiders will have to rely on some new faces to lead the way, including juniors Siale Reid at linebacker and Puleivai Kaufusi on the defensive line while the offense looks for some new playmakers to emerge.

3. Campbell

Last Season: 9-3

Campbell's run to the Open Division title was one of the most shocking results in Hawaii prep football history. It was only the Sabers' second football state championship in school history to go along with their Division II title back in 2004. They'll be hard-pressed to duplicate their success in 2026, but they've got some top hands from last year's squad still in the fold, including safety Isaiah Chong and wide receiver Shaison Kupukaa.

4. Mililani

Last Season: 7-4

Could Mililani be the 2026 version of last year's Campbell squad? The Trojans might have the deepest roster in the islands this fall, including the state's top two senior prospects in linebacker Toa Satele and wide receiver Zion White. Edge rusher Iosefa Miller is another top senior prospect, and the Trojans also have the top two junior prospects in defensive lineman Trison Satele – Toa's younger brother – and quarterback Hunter Fujikawa.

5. Kamehameha Kapalama

Last Season: 5-5



Nearly overlooked in the aftermath of Campbell's surprising run to the title is the fact that they needed overtime to beat this feisty bunch of Warriors who entered the championship game with just a 5-4 record. It will take a small miracle for them to get back to the Open Division title game again, but they do have, arguably, the best linebacking corps in the state with three FBS prospects in seniors Linkin Apana and Evan Duke Cazimero along with junior Taualii Purcell.



6. Kailua

Last Season: 12-3



Hawaii's Division I hasn't had a repeat champion since 2011-2012 when Kahuku was still a member prior to the creation of the Open Division. Last year was no exception as Kailua became the sixth different champion to win a title in the past six seasons. The title was the first in football for the Kailua program, and senior offensive tackle Randolph Santiago is back to anchor the line for all-state running back Marquez Mellor as the Surfriders make their bid for a second straight championship.

7. Kapa'a

Last Season: 8-2

One year after winning the school's first state championship in football, Kapa'a nearly became just the second school to ever win consecutive titles in Hawaii's Division I ranks. Kahuku achieved the feat three times during their stint in Division I from 1999-2015, and the closest any other school had come during that span was St. Louis's 26-20 loss to Kahuku in defense of their 1999 state title. In the end, Kapa'a came up short in a 13-9 loss to Kailua – as noted above, a first-time state champion in their own right. While Kapa'a might not be the reigning Division I king headed into 2026, they do have a king – King Pitts to be exact, a junior athlete rated as the No. 3 prospect in Hawaii's Class of 2028.

8. Kapolei

Last Season: 7-6

Kapolei's 2025 campaign ended in a 31-10 loss to Kamehameha Kapalama in the Open Division semifinals. The Hurricanes have two ranked prospects still on their roster, however, to build around for another run at the playoffs this fall. Senior linebacker Jayverson Papu-Muaava is a playmaker, and junior Kalalau Puulei-Sene is one of the state's best interior offensive linemen.

9. Konawaena

Last Season: 8-3

Konawaena earned a first-round bye in the Division I playoffs last year, but the Wildcats were promptly dispatched, 24-7, by a red-hot Kailua squad that would go on to win the state championship. Senior edge rusher Zane Fujihara-Faavesi is back to lead the 'Cats through one more run at the school's first state title since 2022.

10. Punahou

Last Season: 3-6

It's been many years since Punahou hoisted a state championship trophy in football, dating back to 2013 when they were still members of Division I. On the rare occasion that they've got the best of St. Louis in the ILH's Open Division regular season, they've ultimately come up short in the playoffs, including losses to Kahuku in 2022 and 2023. The first of those two match-ups also marks the last time that Punahou played in a state championship game, but a 20-0 loss to the Red Raiders ended their only serious run at a title in what is now a 13-year dry spell. The defensive line should be one of the state's best units led by senior defensive lineman Paki Kaufusi and junior mates Tyler Lim and Tua Tafiti.

11. Waipahu

Last Season: 6-4



Waipahu raced out to a 6-1 start last season before faltering down the stretch, stumbling to a 6-4 finish. But they've still got one of the Aloha State's best running backs in Tristan Pacheco, a diminutive (5-7, 145) playmaker whose elusiveness makes him hard to contain. Quarterback David Vidinha also returns from a concussion that cut his season short a year ago.

12. Kamehameha Maui

Last Season: 11-1

Kamehamea Maui lost its season opener, 33-17, a year ago to Division I Damien before going on an 11-game tear to capture Hawaii's Division II state championship for the second straight season. The back-to-back trophies are the first two titles in school history, but the Warriors have appeared in four of the past five Division II title games after losing in 2021 and 2023. With all-state talent like junior running back and return specialist Xander Pagan, defensive lineman Frank Abreu, and linebacker Aukai Phillips likely to return in 2026, it wouldn't surprise anybody in the islands if the Warriors capture a third straight title this fall.