Hawaii High School Football Final Scores: Aug 8, 2025

Here is a run-down of Hawaii's high school football action on the opening night of the 2025 season

Gary Adornato

The 2025 high school football season kicked off on Friday in Hawaii with several exciting contests.
While most of the United States was fast asleep, the 2025 high school football season kicked off in the South Pacific as the teams in Hawaii took to the gridiron for the first action of the season.

Eight games were played across the state with a wide variety of outcomes.

The closest and most exciting contest was Kamahameha Hawaii's, 33-32, win over Nankuli.

Campell's 50-22 win over Moanalua turned out to be both highest scoring game of the evening, 72 total points, but also the widest margin of victory, 28 points.

In a contest that was both high scoring and close, Roosevelt outlasted visiting Aia, 35-31.

Also in the running for closest game, were Baldwin's 17-13 win over Hilo.

Hawaii High School Football Scores: Friday, Aug. 8, 2025

(Scores listed alphabetically by winning team)

Baldwin 17, Hilo 13

Campbell 50, Moanalua 22

Brayden Medeiros threw for two touchdowns and Joevanny Maghamil-Avilla passed for one in leading Campbell's opening night offensive burst.

Shaison Kupukaa was on the receiving end for two scores and Wayne Alviar-Costa also had a TD catch.

Damien 33, Kamehameha Maui 17

Kamehameha Hawaii 33, Nanakuli 32

Quarterback Chanse Kaaua-Long passed for 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns and finished with a QB rating of 216.6 in leading the Warriors to come-from-behind victory.

Dallas Enriquez led the ground game with 102 yards rushinging and a touchdown, while Isaac Aurello averaged 8.1 yards per carry, on 10 rushes, and scored a pair of touchdowns, including the game winner with 7:21 to play in the fourth quarter.

Nanakuli quarterback Allix Yap was also outstanding, passing for 265 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Zade Kalua.

Kamehameha Kapalama 41, Farmington 21

Roosevelt 35, Aiea 31

Roosevelt raced out to a 19-6 halftime lead and stretched its advantage to 33-6 early in the third quarter.

Aiea, however, scored four consecutive touchdowns to pull within two, at 33-31, before the Rough Riders got back on the board with a safety late in the fourth quarter.

Waianae 42, Lahainaluna 21

Waipahu 37, Leilehua 13

Running back Tristan Pacheco rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown and quarterback David Vidinha added 185 yards in the air, with two touchdown passes, to lead Waipahu.

The game was close midway through the third quarter when Willie Canyon returned an interception 100 yards for a pick six, pulling Leilehua within two, at 15-13, but Waipahu scored the final 22 points to pull away.

Jhayean Baptista had a 36-yard pick six for Waipahu, early in the second half.

