Hawaii's All-State 2025 preseason high school football team
Hawaii might be one of the most underrated hotbeds of high school football talent in the country. The islands are often an afterthought due to the large time difference, its separation from the mainland, and rare star power.
But 2025 looks to possess a bevy of individual talent and great parity.
Before the season kicks off August 9, here is the High School On SI Hawaii preseason All-State team ahead of the 2025 season.
OFFENSE
QB - Nainoa Lopes, St. Louis, Sr. (Cal)
QB - Matai Fuiava, Kahuku, Sr.
RB - Nainoa Melchor, Kamehameha, Sr.
RB - Brady Kim, Kaiser, Jr.
WR - Luke VanAntwerp, Mililani, Sr.
WR - Jordan Nunuha, St. Louis, Sr.
WR - Aliimalu Tan, Kahuku, Jr.
WR - Talon Tarpley, Leilehua, Jr.
TE - Taimane Purcell, Kamehameha, Sr. (Cal)
TE - Kekua Aumua, Kahuku, Sr. (Florida)
OL - Malakai Lee, Kamehameha, Sr. (Michigan)
OL - Kamo'i Huihui-White, St. Louis, Sr. (Cal)
OL - Amaziah Siale, Kapa'a, Jr.
OL - Koloi Keli, Farrington, Sr. (Oregon)
OL - Kamuela Wilhelm, Punahou, Sr. (Hawaii)
ATH - Zion White, Punahou, Jr.
K - Jadyn Parker, James Campbell, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL - Ejay Tapeni, Kapolei, Sr.
DL - Benjamin Honebein, Kailua, Sr. (UC Davis)
DL - Iosefa Miller, Pearl City, Jr.
DL - Nui Meyers, Kahuku, Sr. (Idaho)
LB - Trehsyn Fesili, Mililani, Sr. (UNLV)
LB - Talanoa Ili, Kahuku, Sr. (USC)
LB - Toa Satele, Mililani, Jr.
LB - Malaki Soliai-Tui, Kahuku, Sr. (UCLA)
DB - Dane Keller, Punahou, Sr. (Montana)
DB - Isaiah Chong, James Campbell, Jr. (Sacramento State)
DB - Jahren Altura, St. Louis, Sr. (Hawaii)
DB - Madden Soliai, Kahuku, Sr. (UCLA)
ATH - Tainoa Lave, James Campbell, Sr. (San Diego State)
P - Larry McCarley, Kapolei, Sr.
HAWAII'S TOP PLAYERS BY POSITION
2024 HSFB HAWAII RECAP
As a refresher, here's what happened during the 2024 high school football season in Hawaii.
Saint Louis returned to glory in the Open Division, Kapā‘a captured its first state crown in Division I, and Kamehameha Maui won Division II.
ST. LOUIS BACK ON TOP
After watching rival Kahuku run the state for three straight seasons, St. Louis reminded Hawaii who built the Open Division standard. Behind a bruising ground attack and a big-game defense, the Crusaders beat Kahuku 17–10 to win the Open Division state championship at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
Junior back Titan Lacaden ran like a man on a mission — 31 carries, 155 yards and two touchdowns — helping St. Louis control tempo and flip the script on Kahuku’s recent dominance.
It was Saint Louis' first state title since 2019.
KAPA BREAKS THROUGH IN DI
In one of the season’s best endings, Kapā‘a outlasted Konawaena in overtime, 10–7, to win its first-ever Division I state title. Micah Rapozo’s 33-yard field goal was the walk-off winner in a gritty, defensive slugfest.
KAMEHAMEHA-MAUI ROLLS THRU DII
For the first time ever, Kamehameha-Maui hoisted a football state title trophy, steamrolling Kaiser 37–14 in the Division II final. Junior star Zedekiah Campbell ran for 239 yards on just 18 carries.
The Warriors scored 17 unanswered in the second half and left no doubt.
QB BREAKS STATE RECORD
Quarterback Jaron‑Keawe Sagapolutele of Campbell High put together a jaw-dropping season: 3,404 passing yards, 46 touchdowns, just three picks. His final career tally? 10,653 yards — a new Hawaii state record, passing Dillon Gabriel, the former Oregon and Oklahoma standout.
Sagapolutele was named the Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year.
CARVALHO OUT AT KAHUKU
One of the stunning storylines out of Hawaii came in the spring when Sterling Carvalho stepped down from being the head coach at Kahuku with a 59-18 record. Carvalho was 59-18 in his six seasons at the helm and took the Red Raiders to four straight state championship finals. He won three Open Division state titles in a row from 2021 to 2023. (STORY)
Kahuku won 32 consecutive games against Hawaii opponents starting in 2021, but the program's greatest feat under Carvalho was when the Red Raiders stunned top-ranked St. John Bosco (CA) — the defending national champions at the time — 30-23 at home in September of 2023.
FAVORITES FOR 2025?
There are two programs to keep an eye on in 2025: Kahuku and St. Louis. The two storied programs in Hawaii are favored by various media outlets to be the Open Division state champion by the end of the 2025 season.
On3 Massey has Kahuku No. 1, citing its elite defense and experience at QB. ScoringLive Hawaii has St. Louis as its No. 1 team, leaning on its returning championship roster, high-level offense and a winning pedigree.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: