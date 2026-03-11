History in the Water: OIA Holds 1st Sanctioned High School Surfing Event

It’s been a long time coming, but the Oahu Interscholastic Association (OIA) made history in the Hawaiian waters this week.

On Monday, the OIA held its first-ever sanctioned high school surfing event at the Ala Moana Bowls in Honolulu.

The OIA officially joined the championship sports lineup as part of the Hawaii High School Athletic Association (HHSAA). Monday was the first of four OIA regular-season surfing events.

“This is just the start,” OIA executive director Bryce Kaneshiro said via the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. “(A year) ago we didn’t even think this was going to be possible. A lot of people have been waiting a really long time for this, and now we’re finally here.”

With Hawaii known as where the sport of surfing was born, student-athletes took the opportunity to show off their skills in the ocean as coaches and supporters took in the action from the shorelines.

“You see the excitement in the kids when they get a good ride and come back in,” Kaneshiro said via Hawaii Sports Radio Network. “Their schools are cheering for them, and even the competitors congratulate each other. That’s the surfing community.”

Moanalua coach John Murray, a lifelong surfer, called it the “sport of kings.”

“To finally have it as an OIA sport for high school athletes...I can’t tell you how fortunate and thrilled I am,” Murray added. “We had some great student-athletes come out and really give it their all. I think everybody had a great time.”

Monday’s top performers included Waialua’s Skai Suite in the girls’ shortboard competition (14.33 score), Kalani’s Max Peters in the boys’ shortboard (14.37), Noelo Wong of Ke Kula ʻO Samuel M. Kamakau in the girls’ longboard (14.83), Kahuku’s Micah Ah You in the boys’ longboard (11.94), Kalani’s Kaipo‘i Koa in the girls’ bodyboard (10.20) and Leilehua’s Jonah “Kaikane” Hanoa in the boys’ bodyboard (11.57).

OIA’s next regular-season surfing event is March 24 at Makaha. The third contest is at Queens (Kuhio Beach), with the fourth one back at the Ala Moana Bowls.

The OIA surfing championships are April 20-21 at the Kewalo Basin Harbor. The first-ever HHSAA state championship event is May 1-2 at Ho’okipa Beach on Maui.

