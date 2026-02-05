How to Watch the 2026 Maine High School Basketball Tournament: Full Streaming & TV Schedule
From Caribou to Kittery, the most common question asked during the Maine high school basketball tournament remains the same ever year: how can I watch my team?
In short, there are three places, two you need a paid subscription to; NFHS Network, WHOU.live and Maine Public. Here's what you need to know about when and how to access each during the most popular event run by the Maine Principles Association (MPA).
NFHS carries the quarterfinal rounds. Class S North and South quarterfinals run February 10-12, while Classes A, B, C, and D quarterfinals run February 13-17. NFHS network subscriptions cost $13.99 monthly or $79.99 for the year.
WHOU, a local service based in Houlton, runs point on coverage of the regional semifinal and final rounds, which begin February 17 for Class S and the following day for all other classes, running through February 21. WHOU requires a separate subscription for NFHS. It costs $13.99 per month or $85 for the year.
All state finals appear on Maine Public. Viewers can access live broadcasts on the station's linear television channels, online at mainepublic.org (both live and on-demand) and via the Maine Public App.
2026 Maine High School Basketball Championship Weekend TV Schedule
Friday, February 27, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
- Class B Girls, 7:05 p.m., Maine Public Television
- Class B Boys State, 8:45 p.m., Maine Public Television
Saturday, February 28, Augusta Civic Center, Augusta
- Class S Girls, 11:05 a.m., Maine Public Television
- Class S Boys, 12:45 p.m., Maine Public Television
- Class D Girls, 2:05 p.m., Maine Public Television
- Class D Boys State Championship at 3:45 pm on Maine Public Television
- Class C Girls, 7:05 p.m., Maine Public Television
- Class C Boys 8:45 p.m., Maine Public Television
Saturday, February 28, Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
- Class A Girls 6:05 p.m., The World Channel
- Class A Boys 7:45 p.m. , The World Channel