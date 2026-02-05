High School

How to Watch the 2026 Maine High School Basketball Tournament: Full Streaming & TV Schedule

NFHS, WHOU and Maine Public are the three places you need to know.

Greg Levinsky

Members of the York High School boys basketball team celebrate after beating top-seeded Medomak Valley in last year's Class B South championship game at The Expo in Portland, Maine.
Members of the York High School boys basketball team celebrate after beating top-seeded Medomak Valley in last year's Class B South championship game at The Expo in Portland, Maine. / Brandon Brown/Seacoastonline / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From Caribou to Kittery, the most common question asked during the Maine high school basketball tournament remains the same ever year: how can I watch my team?

In short, there are three places, two you need a paid subscription to; NFHS Network, WHOU.live and Maine Public. Here's what you need to know about when and how to access each during the most popular event run by the Maine Principles Association (MPA).

NFHS carries the quarterfinal rounds. Class S North and South quarterfinals run February 10-12, while Classes A, B, C, and D quarterfinals run February 13-17. NFHS network subscriptions cost $13.99 monthly or $79.99 for the year.

WHOU, a local service based in Houlton, runs point on coverage of the regional semifinal and final rounds, which begin February 17 for Class S and the following day for all other classes, running through February 21. WHOU requires a separate subscription for NFHS. It costs $13.99 per month or $85 for the year.

All state finals appear on Maine Public. Viewers can access live broadcasts on the station's linear television channels, online at mainepublic.org (both live and on-demand) and via the Maine Public App.

2026 Maine High School Basketball Championship Weekend TV Schedule

Friday, February 27, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

  • Class B Girls, 7:05 p.m., Maine Public Television
  • Class B Boys State, 8:45 p.m., Maine Public Television

Saturday, February 28, Augusta Civic Center, Augusta

  • Class S Girls, 11:05 a.m., Maine Public Television
  • Class S Boys, 12:45 p.m., Maine Public Television
  • Class D Girls, 2:05 p.m., Maine Public Television
  • Class D Boys State Championship at 3:45 pm on Maine Public Television
  • Class C Girls, 7:05 p.m., Maine Public Television
  • Class C Boys 8:45 p.m., Maine Public Television

Saturday, February 28, Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

  • Class A Girls 6:05 p.m., The World Channel
  • Class A Boys 7:45 p.m. , The World Channel
Greg Levinsky has covered high school sports throughout New England since 2017. Currently based in Boston, his previous bylines include USA Today, The Washington Post and The Boston Globe. Greg is a 2020 graduate of Boston University and also works a full-time marketing role at a tech company. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.